When the selection committee for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award released its cut of top finalists, college football fans across the country had to double-check the graphic.

Missing from the list of top quarterbacks was the signal-caller currently steering arguably the best offense in the country, Darian Mensah.

The list raised immediate eyebrows across the media landscape.

The Top 5 are here. 🏈💪



CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Devon Dampier, Utah

Arch Manning, Texas

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Gunner Stockton, Georgia



Who’s taking home the 2026 Jonny Unitas Golden Arm Award presented by @AOSmithHotWater? 👇 #GoldenArmAward pic.twitter.com/ROitlTELhj — Golden Arm Award (@GoldenArmAward) November 20, 2026

Mensah has not only operated as one of the most surgical passers in the nation, but has elevated Miami into a national title frontrunner.

The Reason Why He Was Not A Finalist

To understand the surprise surrounding Mensah’s absence, let’s dive into what makes quarterbacks qualify for the award.

According to the criteria, Mensah did not qualify because of this specific requirement:

“The candidate may have competed for no more than two collegiate programs during their career (one transfer permitted), subject to committee review in exceptional circumstances.” Requirement #4

Due to this, this automatically knocks Mensah off the list to potentially win the award.

The college football world would all agree that if this were not the case, he would undoubtedly be a finalist for the award and one of the favorites to win it.

So it’s not awarded to the nation’s Top upperclassman quarterback.



It’s awarded to a QB who fits into a 7-step guide where Darian Mensah, the best QB in the nation, and Gio Lopez, a Top 5 QB in the nation, aren’t even eligible.



Mensah being a 2-star recruit whose only offer was… https://t.co/y74KMarSKG pic.twitter.com/pqop4sziWl — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 20, 2026

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite that, Mensah is aiming for something bigger this season.

Eyeing The Ultimate Prize

Mensah remains entrenched in the center of a much grander race: the Heisman Trophy.

Comparing Darian Mensah this year to Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza last year through their first 10 games is interesting



Mensah has better numbers than him, which include:



Completion Percentage

Passing Yards

Passing TDs

TD: INT Ratio

Yards per Attempt pic.twitter.com/zkP3nas0AD — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 16, 2026

With the season he is having, he is one of the leading candidates for the Heisman, and he is also on everyone’s radar for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Mensah’s draft projection and national profile continue to surge. NFL scouts have taken notice of his clean decision-making, throw accuracy, and calm demeanor under pressure, with growing consensus placing him in the conversation to be a first-round pick and moving up the boards.

What has helped him the most is how he has played without superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney. It is very unfortunate that he doesn’t have his best weapon out there, but it’s proven that he can get the job done in multiple ways.

Entering Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech, Mensah has recorded over 3,000 passing yards through ten games. He’s thrown for 29 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He leads in a lot of other advanced statistics as well and has been putting together one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Miami’s program history.

Darian Mensah leads all top Heisman contenders in yards on 10+ Yd targets.



Miami is deadly efficient on screen passes, but if you took away all of Mensah's yardage on screens, he still has more total pass yds than Carr, Stockton and Dampier.

#GoCanes #HeisMENSAH pic.twitter.com/Cfcn3N5GjN — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) November 16, 2026

If Mensah continues to maintain his high-caliber efficiency and leads the Hurricanes through the College Football Playoff stretch, he will be destined to lift the most prestigious award in college football.

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