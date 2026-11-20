Ineligible for Unitas Golden Arm, Darian Mensah Still Eyeing the Heisman
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When the selection committee for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award released its cut of top finalists, college football fans across the country had to double-check the graphic.
Missing from the list of top quarterbacks was the signal-caller currently steering arguably the best offense in the country, Darian Mensah.
The list raised immediate eyebrows across the media landscape.
Mensah has not only operated as one of the most surgical passers in the nation, but has elevated Miami into a national title frontrunner.
The Reason Why He Was Not A Finalist
To understand the surprise surrounding Mensah’s absence, let’s dive into what makes quarterbacks qualify for the award.
According to the criteria, Mensah did not qualify because of this specific requirement:
“The candidate may have competed for no more than two collegiate programs during their career (one transfer permitted), subject to committee review in exceptional circumstances.”Requirement #4
Due to this, this automatically knocks Mensah off the list to potentially win the award.
The college football world would all agree that if this were not the case, he would undoubtedly be a finalist for the award and one of the favorites to win it.
Despite that, Mensah is aiming for something bigger this season.
Eyeing The Ultimate Prize
Mensah remains entrenched in the center of a much grander race: the Heisman Trophy.
With the season he is having, he is one of the leading candidates for the Heisman, and he is also on everyone’s radar for the 2027 NFL Draft.
Mensah’s draft projection and national profile continue to surge. NFL scouts have taken notice of his clean decision-making, throw accuracy, and calm demeanor under pressure, with growing consensus placing him in the conversation to be a first-round pick and moving up the boards.
What has helped him the most is how he has played without superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney. It is very unfortunate that he doesn’t have his best weapon out there, but it’s proven that he can get the job done in multiple ways.
Entering Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech, Mensah has recorded over 3,000 passing yards through ten games. He’s thrown for 29 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He leads in a lot of other advanced statistics as well and has been putting together one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Miami’s program history.
If Mensah continues to maintain his high-caliber efficiency and leads the Hurricanes through the College Football Playoff stretch, he will be destined to lift the most prestigious award in college football.
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Jordan Lopez is a Miami-based sports writer and FIU sports journalism graduate who specializes in college football and the Miami Hurricanes. A lifelong Miami resident, Jordan has a deep understanding of the local sports landscape and brings a unique perspective to his coverage after having the opportunity to play college basketball. He's also written for Predominantly Orange (Denver Broncos), StateoftheU (Hurricanes football), and other sports, while also drawing on his background as a former athlete and now high school basketball coach to provide an informed perspective on games. Jordan's also a huge Dexter fan!Follow JordanTLopez