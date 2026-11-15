Why Darian Mensah's "Revenge" Game Against Duke Boosts His Heisman Case

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — What does it take to play against your former teammates and brothers on a new team with more expectations and a Heisman trophy on the mind?

If you ask Darian Mensah, it was another day in the office even if there where some emtions behind it.

"I'm being honest, it definitely did feel different," Mensah said following the win over Duke. " A little bit weird. I couldn't stop smiling for some reason when I first, like, stepped on the field just because I have a lot of love for those guys over there on that side of the ball.

"But you know, when the ball snaps, it's kill mode; I'm trying to go out there and execute. But, you know, outside of ball, those are, you know, some of my brothers."

At the end of the season, someone is winning the Heisman Trophy, and it could very well be Miami's star quarterback.

Without Malachi Toney for the rest of the regular season, finding himself is going to be great for the team in the long run. Trusting his teammates outside of Toney, who might not be at his best coming back from injury, is positive for the offense.

Cooper Barkate turned back into his favorite target, finishing with 10 catches and 134 yards. Furthermore, Vandrevius Jacobs has become a key player for the Canes, with more weapons getting involved. He finished with six receptions, along with Daylyn Upshaw, and five from tight end Elija Lofton.

Mensah to Upshaw pic.twitter.com/LKHVaD9k8T — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 14, 2026

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It has taken time for the offense to get going, starting over the past two games, but Mensah is downloading what he sees and adjusting to it. Playcalling gets better over time; the issue is getting back to those fast starts that put teams away.

Mensah understands that and points to those things as he looks to get better as the season goes on.

"Early in the game, I think Duke did a good job of just keeping stuff in front of them, um, and moving up front in the run game,” Mensah said. “So, and we had a lot of penalties, too. So, just settling into the game, um, was kind of the clicking thing, I think, in the second half.”

With that knowledge, Mensah finished the game 30 for 41, for 382 yards and a touchdwn. To this point in the previous Heisman quarterback season, he has kept pace with some all-time greats.

Darian Mensah WENT OFF in front of Howie Roseman (Eagles GM) against Duke.



30/41 (73%), 389 total yards, 1 TD, 0 INT’s, led 7 scoring drives (4 TD’s, 3 FG’s).



The Hurricanes QB continued his case for QB1 against his former school 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/0icywCKvQB — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) November 14, 2026

He has 28 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is taking care of the ball, putting in more time with care, and reaching the 3000 yards point in the 35-26 victory.

Moreover, this wasn't a revenge game for Mensah. It's Duke's. But the talent that was there in Durham was still on display against his former team. There is still love from the quarterback and his former team, but he knows there is more he is chasing this season, along with the others around him.

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