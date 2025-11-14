All Hurricanes

Initial ACC Availability Report List Jim Thorpe Semifinalist Out against NC State

The Miami Hurricanes will be without one of the best players in the country against NC State.

Justice Sandle

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) returns an interception for a touchdown in a game against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) returns an interception for a touchdown in a game against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
News earlier in the week suggested that something was amiss with the Miami Hurricanes' availability, and now, with the initial ACC availability report, the news is officially confirmed.

The Miami Hurricanes will be without their Jim Thorpe Semifinalist, Keionte Scott, this week and for the foreseeable future due to a lower leg injury. The Canes will also be without star corner OJ Frederique Jr. and running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

The Hurricanes will now rely on their depth as they strive to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, with these massive blows, a glaring issue may have been overlooked until now.

NC State Avalibilty:

Out:

LB #0 Sean Brown

S #3 Renté Hinton

DB #8 Isaiah Crowell

WR #14 Jonathan Paylor

CB #14 Jaren Sensabaugh

LB #15 AJ Richardson

S #20 Daemon Fagan

LB #25 Sterling Dixon

RB #26 Isiah Jones

S #29 Brody Barnhardt

OL #61 Tyler West

OL #78 Trent Mitchell

Out First Half:

LB #4 Tra Thomas

Questionable:

S #2 Ronnie Royal III

RB #3 Hollywood Smothers

TE #7 Justin Joly

DL #47 Adrian Farrow

OL #64 Rico Jackson

OL #72 Spike Sowells Jr.

OL #75 Anthony Carter Jr.

Miami Availability

Out:

DB #0 Keionte Scott

RB #4 Mark Fletcher Jr.

LB #9 Malik Bryant

DL #14 Hayden Lowe

WR #17 Tony Johnson

TE #19 Brock Schott

DB #20 Chris Ewald Jr.

DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.

TE #84 Jack Nickel

Questionable:

DL #11 David Blay Jr.

DL #55 Mykah Newton

How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are coming off their final bye week of the season after nearly putting 50 points on the then ACC favorite Georgia Tech. Bailey threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack of Jayden Scott gave the Yellow Jackets nearly 200 yards on the ground.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got revenge over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, defeating them 38-10 and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023. The Wolfpack defeated the Canes for the first time in their last five meetings, 20-6.

