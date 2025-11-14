Initial ACC Availability Report List Jim Thorpe Semifinalist Out against NC State
News earlier in the week suggested that something was amiss with the Miami Hurricanes' availability, and now, with the initial ACC availability report, the news is officially confirmed.
The Miami Hurricanes will be without their Jim Thorpe Semifinalist, Keionte Scott, this week and for the foreseeable future due to a lower leg injury. The Canes will also be without star corner OJ Frederique Jr. and running back Mark Fletcher Jr.
The Hurricanes will now rely on their depth as they strive to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, with these massive blows, a glaring issue may have been overlooked until now.
NC State Avalibilty:
Out:
LB #0 Sean Brown
S #3 Renté Hinton
DB #8 Isaiah Crowell
WR #14 Jonathan Paylor
CB #14 Jaren Sensabaugh
LB #15 AJ Richardson
S #20 Daemon Fagan
LB #25 Sterling Dixon
RB #26 Isiah Jones
S #29 Brody Barnhardt
OL #61 Tyler West
OL #78 Trent Mitchell
Out First Half:
LB #4 Tra Thomas
Questionable:
S #2 Ronnie Royal III
RB #3 Hollywood Smothers
TE #7 Justin Joly
DL #47 Adrian Farrow
OL #64 Rico Jackson
OL #72 Spike Sowells Jr.
OL #75 Anthony Carter Jr.
Miami Availability
Out:
DB #0 Keionte Scott
RB #4 Mark Fletcher Jr.
LB #9 Malik Bryant
DL #14 Hayden Lowe
WR #17 Tony Johnson
TE #19 Brock Schott
DB #20 Chris Ewald Jr.
DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.
TE #84 Jack Nickel
Questionable:
DL #11 David Blay Jr.
DL #55 Mykah Newton
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are coming off their final bye week of the season after nearly putting 50 points on the then ACC favorite Georgia Tech. Bailey threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack of Jayden Scott gave the Yellow Jackets nearly 200 yards on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got revenge over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, defeating them 38-10 and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023. The Wolfpack defeated the Canes for the first time in their last five meetings, 20-6.
