Injuries and Being Thrown Into the Fire Shifted No. 3 Miami's Offensive Line Into A Diamond

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It was a matter of when Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal's true offensive line genes would start to kick in this season for the Miami Hurricanes.

No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) has battled injuries on the offensive line all season, and as players shift in and out and get valuable snaps, the versatile mix of veteran and young players has started to maul opponents as the season goes on.

That is a credit to the mentality preached by Cristobal and Mirbal, which turned a diamond in the rough into this season's offensive line.

🆕: Miami's Offensive Line Continues to Shift Around, All for the Better



The Miami Hurricanes' offensive line is the biggest question mark entering the 2026 season, only for those who are not in the program.#miamihurricanes | #miami | #collegefootballhttps://t.co/3OFk1p7zJp — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) August 6, 2026

Moreover they continue to produce at a high-level regardless of who is in and who is not.

"As the season goes, you're going to need more and more guys to step up," Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "And I think the off week is very important because you got to keep developing your room through the course of the season. I know Coach Cristobal preaches that to us and has alluded to it with you guys too, but it's very important. You don't know what the next play is going to look like as far as, like, injuries or whatever.

"So guys that are sitting there, you want to make sure those guys that aren't necessarily maybe have a huge role right now, you got to make sure those guys aren't comfortable and that they're keep progressing, and you got guys in your room that are ready to step up if unfortunate things happen. And so, and every team faces the same challenges. It's not like we're any different than every other team out there.

"And so it's nice to have guys step up when people go down and take on that role. And it's a testament to the coaches and just the way that we practice and the way we prepare too, because it isn't just about the guys that are starting. It can't be. And so you better keep developing your room because you don't know what's going to happen next."

With this ability, Miami has been named to the Midseason Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll after being thrown into the fire early on.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) after scoring a touchdown against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behind this offensive line, UM has powered the nation’s top-ranked offense, leading all FBS programs in total offense (554.8 yards per game) and yards per play (8.21), while tied for second nationally in scoring offense (49.6 points per game).

Additionally, the line has also limited opposing defenses to just five sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Furthermore, this has been done without Miami's top-recruit this season, Jackson Cantwell.

It's a focus on Jackson Cantwell playing tackle instead of inside. With the depth there with Samson and Matthew, and how well they are playing, he is developing well, but they have the edge. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 12, 2026

Cristobal knows the talent is there. Cantwell's priority now is being the best tackle he can be; in the same area, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year.

"Yeah, he's done a great job, and he's on his way to being a great player, an elite player," Cristobal said. "And he's focusing. We're focusing more on playing him at tackle, which is a position that we're pretty solid at right now, but he's also getting reps at other positions as well, like the other linemen, increasing his versatility. But he's on course and on pace to be a great football player."

But it goes farther than that. It comes down to will and determination. Seuseu "SJ" Alofaituli has been the butt of some issues on the offensive line this season. However, against Clemson, thanks to the Max Buchanan injury, it switched from left to right guard, unlocking a new level that hasn't been seen all season.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Seuseu Alofaituli (65) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He solidified the line and held his own, boosting Miami's running and passing attack, while highlighting the work Cristobal and Mirbal have done with him and the rest of the recent recruiting classes.

"S. J. continues to get better, versatile as well," Cristobal continued. "As you know, he could play center. It's kind of neat. Some of these guys, S.J., in another world, is a redshirt freshman. Max Buchanan's a redshirt freshman. Ben Congdon is a true freshman, right? There was a time when those men sit and wait. There is no more waiting. Credit to those guys and Coach Mirabal for getting prepared to go out there and contribute and play, and just keep forging forward and getting better."

Now, against Florida State, they take on one of the most destructive defensive lines in the country. A challenge they are excited about and fully prepared for coming out of the bye week.

They're tough up front," UM center Ryan Rodriguez said. "They're tough in the linebackers. They got very physical group. They're well-coached. They got good scheme. They're veteran. I know some of those guys from down here, Daniel Lyons, Omar Graham. Those guys are local kids from down here, and I used to play against them in high school. So I know they got some good guys over there. We got to take them serious as any opponent."

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