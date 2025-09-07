Instant Reaction: No. 5 Miami Dominates Bethune-Cookman in Near Shutout
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Hurricanes continue to flash brilliance on both sides of the ball as they dominated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in a 45-3 victory.
Here is how it happened:
Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 3
Miami with another field goal to close out the game. The Hurricanes also get an interception from their freshman Bryce Fitzgerald.
Miami 42, Bethune-Cookman 3
One of Miami's other hellcats, Girard Pringle Jr., runs in for a touchdown to extend the lead. This game is over, but there is still a quarter left to play
Fourth Quarter:
Miami 35, Bethune-Cookman 3
The Hurricanes opening drive of the second half, they go right down the field and score. They are in full control. Nine plays, 75 yards, 4:21 time taking off the clock with another touchdown from Fletcher.
Third Quarter
Halftime: Miami 28, Bethune-Cookman 3
The Hurricanes are in full control of the game. Miami scores another passing touchdown thanks to the efforts of CJ Dainels, who has three total touchdowns on the season.
Miami 21, Bethune-Cookman 3
Bethune-Cookman finds a way to drive the ball down the field with a few explosive plays. 11 plays, covering 60 yards and nearly seven minutes taken off the clock. They kick a field goal to get some points on the board.
The Hurricanes' defense is dominant, and the offense is unstoppable right now. Beck is marching this team down the field and pushing everything over the line. The Hurricanes are now up 21-0.
Second Quarter:
First quarter:
Miami 14, Bethune-Cookman 0
The Hurricanes are dominating on both sides of the ball. After a massive three-and-out, the Canes go down the field with the Mark Fletcher Drive and score another touchdown. One through the air and one on the ground.
Miami 7, Bethune-Cookman 0
The Hurricanes are going to have some fun on offense today. Five plays, 90 yards, and 1:58 of play taken off the clock, and the Hurricanes are already up. CJ Dainels is going to be a deep ball threat, and the combo of Toney and Daniels will be fun to watch.
After a great defensive stand, the Hurricanes got hurt instantly because of a targeting call for senior linebacker Wesley Bissanthe. However, the Hurricanes get another stop, forcing a stop.
