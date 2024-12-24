All Hurricanes

Iowa State is an 'Excellent Football Team' as Mario Cristobal Prepares for Pop-Tart Bowl

Coach Cristobal looks ahead to a great Iowa State team that is ran by a great coach.

Justice Sandle

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) lays injured during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Pop-Tarts Bowl is apporaching and the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2 ACC) are planning on putting on a show for the Orlando crowd on Dec. 28.

They have a great partner to dance with in the Iowa State Cyclones (10-3, 7-2 Big 12), and head coach Mario Cristobal knows that this opponent is an excellent football team with talented players that worries him. The Hurricanes defense has not been the best in recent weeks and with the explosive offense of the Cyclones, it forces Cristobal to look at this team in a different light.

"Excellent football team. A lot of respect for Coach Campbell. I know that offensively I think they're one of maybe one of uh teams that have two1,000 yard receivers they're really explosive on offense and they've always played great defense you know I believe they're a top three or four passing defense um in the country very disciplined very hard-nosed very tough and very physical. I know that they," Cristobal said.

The Cyclones averaged 31 points a game this season and were one of the best-ranked offenses in the country. They have one of the best fourth-down percentages in FBS with a rushing attack that averaged over 150 yards a game.

This only adds to Cristobal's statement as ISU is one of the best teams in the country.

I mean it's exhibiting the fact that I think they are the least penalized team in the country and they bring it they just play with a lot of energy a lot of effort they get a lot of hats to the football just a very well-coached very talented football team," Cristobal said.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

