Is Malachi Toney the Best Freshman in College Football?
Every high schooler around the country is preparing for homecoming. Some have to deal with the embarrassment of asking their crush out to the dance and finding the right suit, makeup, dress, dinner, and car ride back home after an exhausting night. The norm for a 17 or 18-year-old child. It's not the norm for superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney.
The reclassified freshman has been a Godsend for No. 3 Miami this season, and he continues to prove that he might not just be the best freshman in the country, but one of the best wide receivers as well.
Toney dominated against the Seminoles last night, finishing the game with a career-high seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Had it not been for a penalty against the offense in the second half, he could have finished with three, bringing a new conversation into the fold.
"I am going to tell him he has a long ways to go and he has to keep working. If you watch Malachi on his daily assignments, it won't surprise you. I don't like handing out praise, but if everybody did what Malachi does, their performance levels would go through the roof. He is an early, early, early guy. He tries to correct it before he gets to the sidelines. It means the world to him and his teammates mean the world to him. It is a shame that we motioned and got the look that we wanted and got the flag, or else he would have had another big time play. Now since you praise him, I have to push him harder all week long [smiles]."- Mario Cristobal on Toney
Earlier in the week, ESPN released a ranking for the best freshmen in the country, and Toney ranked fourth on the list behind three quarterbacks. The question now is, who is better than him?
Toney is only getting better and better, and he shone against the two biggest tests of the year for the Canes in Notre Dame and Florida State.
Through five games this season, Toney has 29 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He is only going to get better and better as the year continues.
He has also become the fifth Miami Hurricane since 1995 to earn 100 or more receiving yards and two touchdowns against Florida State, joining Jacolby George (2023), Andre Johnson (2001), Santana Moss (1999), and Yatil Green (1996).
“I just try to stay humble and stay consistent, stay level-headed."- Malachi Toney
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.