All Hurricanes

Is Malachi Toney the Best Freshman in College Football?

Instead of preparing for Homecoming like any normal 18-year-old, Malachi Toney is taking the college football world by storm as the best freshman in the country.

Justice Sandle

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every high schooler around the country is preparing for homecoming. Some have to deal with the embarrassment of asking their crush out to the dance and finding the right suit, makeup, dress, dinner, and car ride back home after an exhausting night. The norm for a 17 or 18-year-old child. It's not the norm for superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney.

The reclassified freshman has been a Godsend for No. 3 Miami this season, and he continues to prove that he might not just be the best freshman in the country, but one of the best wide receivers as well.

Toney dominated against the Seminoles last night, finishing the game with a career-high seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Had it not been for a penalty against the offense in the second half, he could have finished with three, bringing a new conversation into the fold.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates with teammates after sco
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

"I am going to tell him he has a long ways to go and he has to keep working. If you watch Malachi on his daily assignments, it won't surprise you. I don't like handing out praise, but if everybody did what Malachi does, their performance levels would go through the roof. He is an early, early, early guy. He tries to correct it before he gets to the sidelines. It means the world to him and his teammates mean the world to him. It is a shame that we motioned and got the look that we wanted and got the flag, or else he would have had another big time play. Now since you praise him, I have to push him harder all week long [smiles]."

Mario Cristobal on Toney

Earlier in the week, ESPN released a ranking for the best freshmen in the country, and Toney ranked fourth on the list behind three quarterbacks. The question now is, who is better than him?

Toney is only getting better and better, and he shone against the two biggest tests of the year for the Canes in Notre Dame and Florida State.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against Florida State Seminole
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Through five games this season, Toney has 29 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He is only going to get better and better as the year continues.

He has also become the fifth Miami Hurricane since 1995 to earn 100 or more receiving yards and two touchdowns against Florida State, joining Jacolby George (2023), Andre Johnson (2001), Santana Moss (1999), and Yatil Green (1996).

“I just try to stay humble and stay consistent, stay level-headed."

Malachi Toney

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football