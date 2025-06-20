Is Xavier Lucas Miami's College Football Playoff X-Factor?
CBS Sports' Carter Bahns released his list of College Football Playoff X-Factors for 2025, and Miami cornerback Xavier Lucas is among them. Bahns thinks these players will either lead their teams to prosperity or hold them back. Lucas transferred to Miami during the winter portal window and has a chance to become the Hurricanes' top cornerback in 2025.
Mario Cristobal emphasized improving the secondary through the transfer portal. Miami added Charles Brantley and Ethan O'Connor in the winter and landed Kalonte Scott this spring at CB. Zechariah Poyser and Kalonte Scott transferred to Miami in the offseason to play safety.
Cornerback O.J. Frederique is the lone returning defensive back expected to start for Miami in 2025. Frederique is expected to start alongside Lucas at CB, while Brantley is the nickel, and Poyser and Thomas start at safety next season.
Lucas had two pass breakups and one interception at Wisconsin in 2024, paired with 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.
"Xavier Lucas was the top-ranked corner in the portal and serves as the face of this new-look (secondary) unit, which looks deeper and more talented than the one that struggled last fall. Much of the excitement around Lucas is still rooted in projection considering he has just one year of experience under his belt and posted one interception and two pass breakups at Wisconsin, so a lot hinges on him taking the expected sophomore leap", Bahns said.
Lucas missed only one tackle in 2024, according to PFF. He was targeted 19 times in coverage, allowing nine receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown. At 6'2 and 198 pounds, Lucas gives Miami exceptional length at CB in 2025.
Miami ranked 50th in pass efficiency defense in 2024, allowing 214 passing yards per game. In addition, they ranked 99th in the country with 43 pass plays that went for over 20 yards. The Hurricanes hope Xavier Lucas is the missing piece that turns them into a quality pass defense. As previously mentioned, however, since he is an X-factor for Carter Bahns, this is a high-risk, high-reward player. If he can grow from his freshman season, Miami's defense will reach a new level of prosperity. However, if his play does not continue to improve, they could falter as a defense, putting even more pressure on Cam Ward's successor at quarterback.