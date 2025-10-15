'It Means Literally Nothing': Miami's Carson Beck Not Fazed By Ranking or Outside Noise
You won't know how good you have it until it's gone.
For No. 2 Miami, going from the No. 1 overall pick to one of the greatest winners of the past two decades is a healthy dose of quarterback play for a program that had been plagued over the past few seasons.
Carson Beck is synonymous with winning, as he holds the third-best winning percentage of quarterbacks since 2010.
1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Win Percentage .944 W/L 34-2
2. DeShaun Watson, Clemson
Win Percentage .914 W/L 32-3
3. Carson Beck, Georgia/Miami
Win Percentage .906 W/L 29-3
4. Steson Bennett IV, Georgia
Win Percentage .906 W/L 29-3
Jalen Hurts, Alabama/Oklahoma
Win Percentage .905 W/L 38-4
Winning brings a contagious mindset, and for the first time in over 20 years, the Hurricanes have National Championship aspirations. What better person to lead them there than Beck?
Beck leans on his experience at Goeriga and his years leading one of the top programs in the country to guide this team in keeping a focused mindset. It hasn't been hard because the program understands the message that the quarterback is relaying.
"I've been on championship teams and I've been on teams that have been top five, number one in the country. I mean, it means literally nothing," Beck said. "And not even speaking about the past, but speaking about right now.
"And what I try to, you know, communicate and get across to these guys is with these same people that are telling you're the best and good, were the same telling you that we were going to go eight and four and we were going to suck before the season. So, you're going to listen to them now that they're saying that you're good, even though they were just telling that you suck before we went out and played Notre Dame week one."
This mentality has kept the team grounded and has positioned him as one of the favorites to be a Heisman finalist through week eight. Beck knows there is more to do, so he keeps the noise outside and remains calm, and reminds the team to stay consistent no matter what happens.
"That's the thing that you know doesn't really phase me or get to me, where it's like bro like just keep playing ball," Beck said. "You've got to do what you do. You've got to keep doing what got you here, right? Because a lot of teams at this time of the year start to go [down]. They start to tank, and they start to get tired, right? Uh it'sjust it it is what it is. The season is long, and you play a tough physical style of ball, and that can be difficult to continue and not get complacent, right? So everything in this program right now is focused on not becoming complacent, staying consistent, keeping doing what got you here to this point, and continue to go out and execute."
The Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 ACC) look to continue to execute against the Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) on Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.