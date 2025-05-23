Jacolby George Turning Heads At Carolina Panthers Rookie Camp
After a disappointing combine, former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George fell out of 2025 NFL Draft and ended up signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. However, that may not end up being a bad thing. He immediately started turning heads at rookie mini camp and earned a guaranteed contract that will pay him more guaranteed money than he would have gotten had he been drafted in the sixth round of the draft. The team believes they may have found a hidden gem who could become a playmaker on their offense. George believes that he is set to make a big impact in the NFL as a rookie.
"I have a dog mentality. I’m always playing to get into the end zone,” George told The Draft Network. “I always feel motivated to score... I feel like I’m going to make a quick impact. I’m going to be a game changer. I’m going to continue scoring touchdowns. I’m great after the catch as well. I’m going to be an impactful playmaker for my team."
When asked about his breakout at Miami in 2023, he continued to show his confidence in himself:
"I was a young kid waiting for my opportunity. I was playing behind some talented older players at the time. I was just waiting for my chance to show what I could do. When my time came, I took full advantage of that opportunity."
The same goes for last season as well:
"It was very important for me to show NFL scouts that I could produce again. I wanted to help the offense any way I can. I did that again in 2024 by putting up some pretty good numbers."
He also spoke about his favorite route to run and how he loves scoring TDs:
It would probably be a post route. I like any deep route. Once you run a deep route, you’re closer to the end zone (laughs). I love scoring touchdowns.