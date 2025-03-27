Jalen River Prepares for the NFL Draft After Strong Pro Day
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It has been a quick few weeks for the Miami Hurricanes players who are preparing to be be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. One notablity being Jalen Rivers.
He has worked year after year to get to where he needs to be, and after not taking last year to go into the draft, he is close to realizing his dream since he was seven years old.
"I said a couple days ago I was like I dreamed of this since I was young," Rivers said. I first started playing football at 7, so it feels great to be where I'm at. Time went by super fast. Nobody, I mean everybody, wasn't lying when they said, especially when I came here, your time is going to go by fast, so the five years I was here to now, you know, getting ready for the NFL time has gone by fast."
He is living in the moment but also focused on improved while this waiting period inches shorter. He has also been vocal when he his talking to teams. He wants to improve and get better and is showing that in the questions he asks teams he is meeting with.
"So honestly I mean I ask teams every team do you have any questions as well as some things to work on so some of the things is just using my length," Rivers said. I have very long arms just continue to use that just getting quicker you know in the league you're going to get quicker faster stronger guys so just be able to sustain or get better in every aspect of my game retaining to moving quick and getting ready to cover up all those big guys I'm be going up against."
Rivers can be a long-time pro in the NFL, and after a great combine and pro day, he will give a team a quality offensive lineman to play for years in the league.