Jim Thorpe Semifinalist Dealing with "Serious Gut-Wrenching" Injury
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes put on one of the best defensive performances of the season against NC State, but the injuries on that side of the ball are starting to pile up. It begins with their Jim Thorpe Semifinalist likely missing the rest of the season with a lower right leg injury.
Keionte Scott has been a monster player for the Hurricanes this season. He was a portal gem, but without him, the Hurricanes take a hit in the backfield.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that this a terrible injury and knows that Scott will be out for some time.
"You miss him," Cristobal said. "It is a serious injury. The injury is gut-wrenching. He means so much to this team. As good a player as he is. He wants to win. He is up for so many awards. He is a big part of the heart and soul of our team. Having him on the sideline and his enthusiasm was impactful and powerful. The guys that stepped in did a really good job."
Cristobal has always been vague when it comes to giving injury updates on players. Moreover, with him being this open about the injury to Scott, it only means likely the worst for one of the best defensive backs this season.
The Hurricanes have been reliant on their depth all season, and now they will have to continue with starters who are still getting hurt.
"You enter a game and OJ Frederique is out and Ahmad Moten hasn't played in weeks and you don't know how much you are going to get out of him," Crisotbal said about his injured players. "David Blay is down, and Wes Bissainthe has been out, and Akheem Mesidor has been out, and CJ Daniels is out, and Mark Fletcher is out.
"These aren't just starters, they are big time players and big time leaders. It goes back to the energy they brought to the building. They are a determined group and last week and this week and put in the preparation and brought it to life on Saturday. It speaks volumes of them as competitors and teammates with a high care factor."
The Hurricanes will now be on the road for the final two games of the season. They will start against Virginia Tech, who might already know who their next head coach is. They will face them at Noon Eastern on ESPN.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.