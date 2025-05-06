All Hurricanes

Joel Klatt Has Miami Low in His College Football Post Spring Top 25 for 2025

College Football analyst Joel Klatt has his latest top 25 rankings out and the Miami Hurricanes are ranked near the bottom similar to last season.

Justice Sandle

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Let's be honest, not a single soul knows how this college football season will play out. A two-loss Ohio State team won a national championship, and the best offense in the country was constantly fighting a two-on-one battle all season.

That offense was the Miami Hurricanes, but now another analyst has taken a stab at the post-spring top 25. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has the Hurricanes at the No. 18 best team in the country in his rankings.

"I can like a lot of what Mario Cristobal has done, but again, it’s like cautious optimism," Klatt said. "I’m not going to go overboard with Miami. I’m not going to throw them out. Let’s wait and see with Miami. They’ve got enough experience and they’ve recruited well enough to at least give Mario Cristobal a kind of ‘wait and see’."

Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) warms up before a game against the Kent
Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) warms up before a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images / Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images

Most will be cautious of the Hurricanes because they are the biggest question mark of the season. New quarterback Carson Beck has the chance to be the best quarterback in the country, or he could play like last year. Last year, his play got his team into the College Football Playoff and an SEC Championship game, but it also dropped his draft stock so low that he returned for one final season

For the Hurricanes, that would be a step in the right direction after wasting the offensive talent from last season.

Now, the Hurricanes will also try to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Klatt likes to hire Corey Hetherman defensive coordinator hire but also knows that the product has to be on the field as well.

Next. Can the Miami Hurricanes Push for Another Top Five Recruiting Class?. The Miami Hurricanes have a top ten class so far in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but some massive plays could be made to push the Hurricanes back into top five territory.. dark

The Canes started as the No. 19 team in the country and, for weeks, were a consistent top-four team peaking in the AP Polls at No. 4, holding it for a long time. The Hurricanes could do it again. Klatt only has Clemson (No. 5) on his list as well. A collision course could be on the way between the two ACC programs.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes on SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football