Joel Klatt Has Miami Low in His College Football Post Spring Top 25 for 2025
Let's be honest, not a single soul knows how this college football season will play out. A two-loss Ohio State team won a national championship, and the best offense in the country was constantly fighting a two-on-one battle all season.
That offense was the Miami Hurricanes, but now another analyst has taken a stab at the post-spring top 25. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has the Hurricanes at the No. 18 best team in the country in his rankings.
"I can like a lot of what Mario Cristobal has done, but again, it’s like cautious optimism," Klatt said. "I’m not going to go overboard with Miami. I’m not going to throw them out. Let’s wait and see with Miami. They’ve got enough experience and they’ve recruited well enough to at least give Mario Cristobal a kind of ‘wait and see’."
Most will be cautious of the Hurricanes because they are the biggest question mark of the season. New quarterback Carson Beck has the chance to be the best quarterback in the country, or he could play like last year. Last year, his play got his team into the College Football Playoff and an SEC Championship game, but it also dropped his draft stock so low that he returned for one final season
For the Hurricanes, that would be a step in the right direction after wasting the offensive talent from last season.
Now, the Hurricanes will also try to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Klatt likes to hire Corey Hetherman defensive coordinator hire but also knows that the product has to be on the field as well.
The Canes started as the No. 19 team in the country and, for weeks, were a consistent top-four team peaking in the AP Polls at No. 4, holding it for a long time. The Hurricanes could do it again. Klatt only has Clemson (No. 5) on his list as well. A collision course could be on the way between the two ACC programs.