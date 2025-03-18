Just A Minute: Is Carson Beck Fully Focused in Miami?
Carson Beck has had an interesting few months since moving to Miami.
The Heisman hopeful quarterback has been in the teen-drama news with an apparent split with Hanna Cavinder.
He and now maybe then-girlfriend Cavinder (look nothing is officially official yet) had three of their cars stolen overnight, and he is also recovering quickly from a UCL injury suffered in the SEC Championship game.
If you asked Miami Hurricanes fans, they would say all these signs point to "The U" being back. Another question is if Beck is truly focused on delivering for the Hurricanes who are perennial National Championship contenders this year.
Also, take into account that the Hurricanes have reported paying the quarterback $4 million to be the man under center and if he is not fully focused, what was the point of him coming and playing for the Hurricanes?
Players on the team and Mario Cristobal are not worried about the quarterback, and this could be used as fuel to bring his play to new heights. If anyone has dealt with a breakup, know that one or both become extremely dedicated to whatever said goals are. If those rumors are true, Beck might turn into the best quarterback in the country.
