REPORT: Miami's Quarterback Carson Beck and Girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's Cars Stolen Overnight

Overnight, the cars of Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder were stolen per reports.

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and star basketball player Hanna Cavinder, his girlfriend, reportedly had three vehicles stolen overnight in South Florida.

Cavinder’s SUV was ultimately found, however, police are still trying to locate Beck’s Mercedes and Lamborghini, per Andy Slater.

This comes at a time when robberies and thefts of star athletes have been all over the news. In December, the FBI issued a warning to athletes around the country that they were being targeted by an organized group of criminals. This could be another target between two of the top earners in college at Miami.

Beck reportedly signed a massive NIL deal worth around $4 million to play in Miami instead of heading to the NFL. Hanna has been the face of NIL since its inception alongside her twin Haley.

There is no further information about the couple’s stolen cars. It’s unknown who stole the cars and their motivations however, investigations are underway. The investigation is in the hands of local police as Beck hopes he gets his vehicles back quickly.

