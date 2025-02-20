REPORT: Miami's Quarterback Carson Beck and Girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's Cars Stolen Overnight
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and star basketball player Hanna Cavinder, his girlfriend, reportedly had three vehicles stolen overnight in South Florida.
Cavinder’s SUV was ultimately found, however, police are still trying to locate Beck’s Mercedes and Lamborghini, per Andy Slater.
This comes at a time when robberies and thefts of star athletes have been all over the news. In December, the FBI issued a warning to athletes around the country that they were being targeted by an organized group of criminals. This could be another target between two of the top earners in college at Miami.
Beck reportedly signed a massive NIL deal worth around $4 million to play in Miami instead of heading to the NFL. Hanna has been the face of NIL since its inception alongside her twin Haley.
There is no further information about the couple’s stolen cars. It’s unknown who stole the cars and their motivations however, investigations are underway. The investigation is in the hands of local police as Beck hopes he gets his vehicles back quickly.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again
Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?
Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback
Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.