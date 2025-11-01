All Hurricanes

Key Miami Contributor Out Against SMU

CJ Daniels is out for the Hurricanes against the SMU Mustang.

Justice Sandle

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes will be without the No. 2 wide receiver, CJ Daniels, against SMU.

Not only is this a big blow to the Hurricanes' offense, it also gives a chance for the other players like Tony Johnson and Joshisa Trader to get some chances against the Mustangs.

It was a game-time decision for the Canes and Daniels, who lead the Canes in touchdowns and receptions this season.

Miami Hurricanes Report

OUT

— WR CJ Daniels

— DE Hayden Lowe

— TE Dylan Reiman

— OL Ralph Scroggins

— OL Demetrius Campbell

— TE Jackson Carver

— WR Chance Robinson

— TE Jack Nickel

QUESTIONABLE

— LB Bobby Washington

— DL Mykah Newton

No. 10 Miami is pushing to make a better season as they head out of the state of Florida for the first time all season to head to Dallas to face the SMU Mustangs for the first time in ACC play and the second time in program history.

The Mustangs have been on a rollercoaster this season after reaching the ACC Championship game and finishing first in the ACC in their debut year.

For the Hurricanes, they are trying to take a chance and make moves to get to the ACC Championship, but have to hope for other teams to take a few losses to propel them back inside those potential odds.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at SMU

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Tx

TV: ESPN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Mustangs: The Mustangs flamed out and struggled offensively against Wake Forest, suffering another defeating loss to the team's playoff hopes.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got back on track thanks to a dominant second-half adjustment against the Stanford Cardinal, defeating them 42-7 thanks to the rushing attack of Miami.

Last Meeting:The schools have met once: SMU beat Miami 7-3 in 1965 at the Orange Bowl.

