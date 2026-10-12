Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Miami Football Against Pitt

This week, No. 3 Miami is focused on one of the biggest weekends of the year against Florida State. It is another primetime matchup between the rival programs, while also building towards the future. However, the week after, the Canes will remain home and take on another fun challenge.

The Canes will take on Pitt (5-1, 2-1 ACC) in the first afternoon game of the season. UM and the Panthers will battle it out at Noon on Oct. 24 at Hard Rock Stadium on ABC or ESPN.

The Panthers will be without their star quarterback, Mason Heintschel, and are also coming off a loss against UNC this past weekend.

GAME TIME SET! 🙌



We'll take on Pitt at 12 PM ET on October 24th at Hard Rock Stadium! 💪



🎟️: https://t.co/vmKAXm21su pic.twitter.com/KnQuAXMXsx — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 12, 2026

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are rolling and have one of the best quarterbacks in the country ready for another challenge. This time, he wants to improve on the offensive side of the ball and not leave points on the board.

"I mean, that's hard to say. We try not to sit in a of a play, we try to kind of move on to the next play, but, I mean, he just continues to get better," Mario Cristobal said about Mensah. "And you know what? I think the best part, this is the part, I guess, will answer that question. We finished last week, you know, or the previous Saturday, 1-0, and the first words out of his mouth are we left points on the board.

"We've got to get to acting a lot better. You know, we left a lot of stuff on the table. So, to me, that's the part that sticks out. We all see the accuracy. We see the armed talent, the feet, the awareness, all that, but those intangibles, that's what's gonna, you know, continue to drive us to get better."

Miami takes on FSU before the massive battle against the Panthers in another key home game.

Week 8 ACC Kickoff Times and Channels

Friday, October 23

Duke at Virginia – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN– as previously announced

NC State at Stanford – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – as previously announced

Saturday, October 24

Pitt at Miami – Noon ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 10/17

California at SMU – Noon ET on The CW

Boston College at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Clemson – 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2 – time and network designation after the games of 10/17

Syracuse at North Carolina – 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.