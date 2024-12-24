Last Minute Transfer Portal Christmas List for the Miami Hurricanes
Tis the season and the Miami Hurricanes have some quality shopping to do in the transfer portal.
Last year's haul was star-studded, to say the least. Cam Ward, Damien Martinez, and Simeon Barrow Jr. and while some of these players were on backorder, the Hurricanes got them and were some of the most effective players to come out and perform.
This year's haul has started out well with quality over quantity with more likely on the way but, not everyone gets what they want on their wishlist. The Hurricanes have already missed on their No. 1 target in John Mateer but the rest of the list is still full of potential.
Zachariah Branch, WR
One of the newer additions to the portal and one that has many eyes towards the talented receiver and coming with him is his brother Zion who plays safety.
In two seasons with USC, Branch recorded 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and was a force for the Trojans on special teams.
Branch was a five-star player when he was signed as a recruit with the USC Trojans. He was the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 4 player from the class of 2023, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tacario Davis, CB
The Hurricanes have already added two defensive players from the portal but there is never to many with the amount that got injured last season. Davis is one of the top coming out of the portal and a desperate need for Miami.
He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and did not allow a passing touchdown all year with a questionable defense the Wildcats had all season. He had already tested the portal before during last season but ultimately remained. There is a strong chance that he won't stay onces again
KC Concepcion, WR
Another talented receiver this time from the ACC which favors the Hurricanes. He has already taken a visist and lvoed what the Hurricanes had to offer. There is also a new No. 1 spot for a talented reciver now that former Cane Isaiah Horton has committed to Alabama after entering the portal.
Last season with NC State, he tallied 53 receptions for 460 yards and six touchdowns, adding another 36 yards and two scores on the ground while being injured for most of the season.