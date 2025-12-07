The College Football Playoff committee shocked the world Sunday morning when they ranked the Miami Hurricanes ahead of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after having Notre Dame ranked ahead of Miami for most of the season.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is back in the playoffs and the Miami Hurricanes as a team are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the CFP era began. The playoff committee cited Miami's head-to-head win over Notre Dame earlier in the season as the deciding factor in putting the Hurricanes above the Fighting Irish on selection Sunday.

Despite one team being in the ACC and the other team being in the SEC, Texas A&M and Miami have actually played each other in recent history. You only have to go back two years to see how the previous matchup between the two schools went down.

Miami won big

The last time Texas A&M and Miami matched up against each other was in week three of the 2023 regular season. The Hurricanes offense was led by current SMU quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and current Tennessee Titans receiver Xavier Restrepo. Van Dyke threw for an explosive five touchdown passes and 374 yards passing. Restrepo reeled in six catches for 126 yards.

The Hurricanes team also had a young Mark Fletcher Jr. and current Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Kitchens leading the defense.

Texas A&M suffered a loss to Miami September 9 two years ago 48 to 33. The high-scoring shootout also featured 336 passing yards from Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman and 142 receiving yards from Evan Stewart. Texas A&M running back Amari Daniels collected 62 yards on the ground along with a touchdown.

The all-time record between the two programs favors the Hurricanes by a single game. The Hurricanes have beaten the Aggies in three games out of five.

What the Hurricanes looked like in 2023

After week two of the 2023 regular season, Miami had a ranked win against the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies and they earned the win in style. The Hurricanes slowly got the attention of national media. Miami rattled off two more wins after this to bring their record to 4-0.

This is when the collapse began. The Hurricanes lost six of the next nine games after this including a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripes Bowl. Two of the three wins Miami earned after the win against Texas A&M were in double overtime. The rest of the season after their hot start was a struggle.

Cam Ward transferred from Washington State the following season and led a top-ranked offense. Two seasons later Georgia quarterback Carson Beck transferred in and led Miami to their first playoff berth. The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will play the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies December 20 at 12:00pm Eastern on ESPN/ABC.

