Latest Mock Draft List Two Hurricanes as Early First Round Picks
After the Miami Hurricanes blessed the NFL with the No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward last season, the talented team out of Coral Gables has some more NFL-ready players primed to be first-round picks.
Many would also agree as in the latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft done by Bleacher Report has two UM juniors ready to take the next step in their football careers as early first-round picks.
One is even the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, leaving many questions as to how many players on this Hurricanes roster could be selected in the first round. Most have two coming out, but quarterback Carson Beck could play his way back into the first round after this season.
15. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
"Since the current regime arrived to Arizona in 2023, the offense has been led by a creative, diverse run game centered around a shrewd series of pullers and gap concepts," Thorn said. "Mauigoa thrives on angle-drive blocks where he can strike, drive and displace opponents as well as cover up targets on double-teams.
"With current starting right tackle Jonah Williams set to enter free agency next offseason, Mauigoa fits from both a need and scheme perspective."
2. Cleveland Browns: Edge Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
"The Browns have a few holes on their roster, with finding a bookend to play on the opposite side of Myles Garrett among them," Holder said. "Meanwhile, Bain is coming off a very impressive performance against Notre Dame, with six total tackles, half a sack and an interception. The 6'3" and 275-pound defensive end has good size and impressive movement skills to potentially be the best prospect at his position in this year's draft class."
Both players still have a lot of season left to play. If Bain continues on his rampage throughout the season, he could be a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, alongside Beck, to close the season. The Canes still have several ranked opponents to face, starting with their next opponent, No. 18 USF.
The Hurricanes will need their first-round talent to play like that, and Bain could be in for another game-wrecking time on the field against the Bulls.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.