Latest Mock Draft List Two Hurricanes as Early First Round Picks

Bleacher Report has released its latest 2026 mock draft with Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa listed as early first-round picks.

Justice Sandle

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After the Miami Hurricanes blessed the NFL with the No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward last season, the talented team out of Coral Gables has some more NFL-ready players primed to be first-round picks.

Many would also agree as in the latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft done by Bleacher Report has two UM juniors ready to take the next step in their football careers as early first-round picks.

One is even the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, leaving many questions as to how many players on this Hurricanes roster could be selected in the first round. Most have two coming out, but quarterback Carson Beck could play his way back into the first round after this season.

15. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, Jr answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Since the current regime arrived to Arizona in 2023, the offense has been led by a creative, diverse run game centered around a shrewd series of pullers and gap concepts," Thorn said. "Mauigoa thrives on angle-drive blocks where he can strike, drive and displace opponents as well as cover up targets on double-teams.

"With current starting right tackle Jonah Williams set to enter free agency next offseason, Mauigoa fits from both a need and scheme perspective."

2. Cleveland Browns: Edge Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"The Browns have a few holes on their roster, with finding a bookend to play on the opposite side of Myles Garrett among them," Holder said. "Meanwhile, Bain is coming off a very impressive performance against Notre Dame, with six total tackles, half a sack and an interception. The 6'3" and 275-pound defensive end has good size and impressive movement skills to potentially be the best prospect at his position in this year's draft class."

Both players still have a lot of season left to play. If Bain continues on his rampage throughout the season, he could be a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, alongside Beck, to close the season. The Canes still have several ranked opponents to face, starting with their next opponent, No. 18 USF.

The Hurricanes will need their first-round talent to play like that, and Bain could be in for another game-wrecking time on the field against the Bulls.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

