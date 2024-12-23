Latest NFL Draft Stocks for Cam Ward; First Alert: December 23, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes have not only one of the best players in the 2025 draft class but could also have the No. 1 pick.
USA Today's NFL Draft Analyst Ayrton Ostly believes that Ward will go in the first round and has four teams highlighted that desperately need a superstar quarterback to change life for these franchises.
Cam Ward's best NFL fits
Ward has the tools to be a star passer in the NFL but may benefit from sitting at least part of his first season. If he has to start right away, he may benefit from a good offensive playcaller who can ease the risk-taking tendencies out of him.
- New York Giants: The Giants need a new franchise quarterback and Ward would be an exciting pairing with 2024 top pick Malik Nabers. His splash play potential would be an exciting change in New York and he has the personality to handle the New York media market as well. If Brian Daboll remains the head coach in 2025, Ward would be an exciting way for him to turn the offense around.
- Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders similarly need a new, exciting quarterback prospect for the future. This isn't an ideal landing spot for his development seeing as there's uncertainty about who will coach the team next year but tight end Brock Bowers is a top target for Ward to lean on and the offensive line is good enough to keep him protected.
- Tennessee Titans: Depending on how the regular season finishes out, Tennessee could be in range for Ward within the first few picks. Coach Brian Callahan worked for years under Zac Taylor in Cincinnati with a high-flying offense. The Titans don't have the skill position talent to maximize Ward as a passer just yet but have the offensive line infrastructure to keep him protected as he works into the NFL as a starter.
- New York Jets: The Jets could also be in line for a top pick depending on the next few weeks. Ward would be an exciting passer work with Garrett Wilson if Aaron Rodgers moves on. There are lots of question marks, though, especially about who will be coaching the offense and what the offensive line will look like next season.
This is just one view on where Ward will go but the New York Giants have turned into a favorite for the talented quarterback.
