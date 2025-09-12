Legendary College Coach Praises No. 5 Miami For Its Physicality
He liked them last season, but this year, legendary head coach Nick Saban loves what the Miami Hurricanes are doing on the football field.
The Hurricanes have turned into a national championship contender over the past few seasons, and this year might be their best chance at returning to the promised land.
It starts with physicality on both sides of the ball, and Saban loves what he is seeing from the No. 5-ranked team in the country compared to last season.
"I think one of the reasons for that, they're much better on defense," Saban said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Carson Beck is a really good quarterback, and he's played exceptionally well so far this year, but they are physical, man. I mean, they play physical; they weren't more physical than Notre Dame, which is typically a pretty physical team, so the combination of those two things and the improvement on defense, I think, is going to make this a hard team to beat."
With Saban's history, he can tell when a team has the juice to make it far and play "big boy' football. He sees that the Hurricanes are heavyweights in the college football world this season, and he knows it.
"You know, like I always say, the lightweights don't fight the heavyweights in boxing for a reason and have nothing to do with skill," Saban said.
How to Watch: No. 18 USF at No. 5 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and South Florida Bulls
When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: The CW Network
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, South Florida Bulls: The Bulls collected their second-ranked win of the season against the Gators in an 18-16 victory on the road.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against Bethune-Cookman with a 45-3 victory at home.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season when the Hurricanes dropped 50 on the Bulls in a 50-15 victory with Cam Ward throwing for 404 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
