Legendary Miami Running Back Reflects on His Hurricanes Career and How It Helped Him Earn His Sundays
Take out the Rolodex and name a Miami Hurricane during their dynastic run at the top of the college football world. Many "Earned Their Sunday" week after week. Decades have passed in the blink of an eye as players come through Coral Gables, making new legacies for themselves. However, none greater than one of the best running backs the program has ever seen.
Frank Gore Sr. is a player who earned his Sundays for over 15 years in the NFL, but it started in Coral Gables and in South Florida.
Coming out of high school, he set a Miami-Dade County high school rushing record in 2000 with 2,953 yards and 34 touchdowns, and was one of the most heavily recruited running backs in the country.
That transitioned into three years playing for the Canes, winning a national championship, and being a beast for the University of Miami, but he battled injuries. Nevertheless, that never held him back whenever he was on the field. He knew that playing at Miami was an honor, and he put in hours to compete at the highest level alongside his peers.
"Miami means everything to me," Gore said. "I feel like going to Miami made me the guy that I was in the NFL. You know, you've got to think about all the guys I had to compete with, not just in the backfield. Corner going against, like, the top guys on you're defense. And I feel like, man, me going to compete with [Clinton] Portis and competing with Najeh [Davenport], Willis [Mcgahee], [Jarrett] Payton, Carson Hill, man, like, all guys were great football players.
He was then selected in the third round (65th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and would go on to become the team's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His time at Miami helped him get there because of the culture that was built into him.
"It helped me," Gore said." When I got to the next level, I didn't care. I didn't see anybody that they brought into the organization, to you know, try to take my spot, because I was already built and ready for it. I never let myself be comfortable. You know, I always find ways to get back. I always wanted to get better, you know, because I always felt like the next man was trying to take my spot," Gore said.
With that killer mindset, he spent 10 seasons with the 49ers, 3 years with the Indianapolis Colts, and spent three more in the league playing for the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets. That next man ever took his spot.
With all the mileage and years on his body, it was clear that while he was great, there was more to it. He was always healthy and available, which is the best thing about any football player. His secret was to outwork everyone.
"I had to make sure I take care of my body," Gore said. "I took care of my body. Off-season, I worked my behind off. I feel like you want to be great; you can't just work in the morning. You also have to do things behind closed doors. And that's what I did. Like, I had two trainers. I worked in the morning, and I also worked out on my other trainer at night. And that's how I was blessed to be great on Sundays."
Gore retired in 2022 as the third all-time rusher in NFL history with 16,000 yards. The future NFL Hall of Famer is one of only three players, along with Jim Brown and Barry Sanders, to record nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He will be eligible in 2026.
Now he spends his time stressing over Miami Hurricanes football just like any alumnus would their college team.
Miami has struggled to finish games this season, and that is something Gore would love to see his team do.
"I want them to finish," Gore said. "You know, keep killing them. Don't take the foot of the gas."
While critical, he also loves the running back core the the Hurricanes, along with a few other players.
"I like Malachi [Toney]," Gore said. "I like both running backs. I like Lyle, too. I just know he's being nicked up, but knowing, since paying attention to him in high school, he's a baller. I like Fletcher. I'm one of the reasons why he changed in Florida, because I went to his school to talk to him. Made sure he changed that."
He dove in deeper to understand why he liked Fletcher so much. He loves his versatility as a back and the many ways he could be used.
"Fletcher is a great back," Gore said. "Big guy with great feet, can make you miss, can catch the ball, and he can play without the ball."
Gore now spends his time traveling to games and spending some time with fans. Ahead of the 49ers' Sunday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons, he has partnered with Lowe's to highlight how he earned his Sunday and takes care of himself in retirement.
Fans can come Earn Their Sunday at the Lowe’s trailer with 49ers legend Frank Gore outside of Levi’s Stadium between 3-3:45 p.m. PT ahead of the 49ers’ matchup with the Falcons this Sunday night, Oct. 19.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.