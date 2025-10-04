All Hurricanes

Live Blog: No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State; Pregame

The Miami Hurricanes take one the Florida State Seminoles in one of the biggest game of the season for the Canes.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) and his teammates walk toward the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) and his teammates walk toward the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Pregame:

No. 3 Miami (4-0) has worked during the bye week, and now they prepare for the first road game of the season, traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 18 Florida State to kick-start conference play.

All roads ahead look great for the Canes, but this will be another great challenge for the team that has national championship aspirations. There is so much that this team has to offer, with Rueben Bain Jr at the top of that list.

He is one of the quickest risers for the Heisman Trophy hunt, and against the Seminoles, he is due for a monster game.

The Hurricanes are back for another week of football, with all eyes still on them as they prepare for their rival.

How to Watch: No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles

When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

TV: ABC

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Florida State Seminoles: FSU went out and battled to the very end against a surprising Virginia team, losing in overtime on Friday night.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes dominated the line of scrimmage against one of the most talented teams in the country in Florida. The Canes are well rested and coming off a bye week with more time to recover and focus on the Noles.

Last Meeting: The Hurricanes' little brother, the Noles, visited Hard Rock Stadium for the 2024 matchup, with the Hurricanes taking the game, 36-14.

