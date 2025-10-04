Live Blog: No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State; Pregame
Pregame:
No. 3 Miami (4-0) has worked during the bye week, and now they prepare for the first road game of the season, traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 18 Florida State to kick-start conference play.
All roads ahead look great for the Canes, but this will be another great challenge for the team that has national championship aspirations. There is so much that this team has to offer, with Rueben Bain Jr at the top of that list.
He is one of the quickest risers for the Heisman Trophy hunt, and against the Seminoles, he is due for a monster game.
The Hurricanes are back for another week of football, with all eyes still on them as they prepare for their rival.
How to Watch: No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles
When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida State Seminoles: FSU went out and battled to the very end against a surprising Virginia team, losing in overtime on Friday night.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes dominated the line of scrimmage against one of the most talented teams in the country in Florida. The Canes are well rested and coming off a bye week with more time to recover and focus on the Noles.
Last Meeting: The Hurricanes' little brother, the Noles, visited Hard Rock Stadium for the 2024 matchup, with the Hurricanes taking the game, 36-14.
