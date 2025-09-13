Live Updates: No. 18 USF at No. 5 Miami; Pregame
PREGAME:
This will be continually updated.
Who knew when The CW picked up the contract for the ACC that it would be getting one of the best games of the weekend with a ranked matchup between No. 5 Miami and No. 18 USF?
The Hurricanes are coming off a victory against Bethune-Cookman, where they controlled the whole game and did not let the Wildcats have a breath of life in the full 60 minutes. Now the Hurricanes will turn their attention to one of the hottest teams in the country, the South Florida Bulls.
The Bulls are the only program to have two ranked top-25 wins this season, defeating No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida to start their season. "This isn't the same South Florida," and they will try to prove that against the Hurricanes in a nationally televised game.
How to Watch: No. 18 USF at No. 5 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and South Florida Bulls
When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: The CW Network
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, South Florida Bulls: The Bulls collected their second-ranked win of the season against the Gators in an 18-16 victory on the road.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against Bethune-Cookman with a 45-3 victory at home.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season when the Hurricanes dropped 50 on the Bulls in a 50-15 victory with Cam Ward throwing for 404 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
