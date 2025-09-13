All Hurricanes

Live Updates: No. 18 USF at No. 5 Miami; Pregame

The Miami Hurricanes face their second ranked opponent of the season as they prepare to take on No. 18 USF in a massive matchup.

Justice Sandle

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Who knew when The CW picked up the contract for the ACC that it would be getting one of the best games of the weekend with a ranked matchup between No. 5 Miami and No. 18 USF?

The Hurricanes are coming off a victory against Bethune-Cookman, where they controlled the whole game and did not let the Wildcats have a breath of life in the full 60 minutes. Now the Hurricanes will turn their attention to one of the hottest teams in the country, the South Florida Bulls.

The Bulls are the only program to have two ranked top-25 wins this season, defeating No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida to start their season. "This isn't the same South Florida," and they will try to prove that against the Hurricanes in a nationally televised game.

How to Watch: No. 18 USF at No. 5 Miami:

Who: Miami Hurricanes and South Florida Bulls

When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: The CW Network

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, South Florida Bulls: The Bulls collected their second-ranked win of the season against the Gators in an 18-16 victory on the road.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against Bethune-Cookman with a 45-3 victory at home.

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season when the Hurricanes dropped 50 on the Bulls in a 50-15 victory with Cam Ward throwing for 404 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

