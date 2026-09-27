Major Takeaways From No. 6 Miami's Sloppy Victory over Central Michigan

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A cool breeze freely flows over South Florida, and the Miami Hurricanes are starting to feel that fall weather approaching. Now it's different levels of weather, but a calm 85 degrees is fall for the intense summer heat that has crowded the last few months in Coral Gables.

No. 6 Miami is taking on the weather and everyone who is lining up against them and has started the season 4-0 once again after defeating Central Michigan 52-3 in another elite offensive performance, but with costly issues.

However, even with those issues, others continued to put up numbers at an elite level.

Here are major takeaways from the Hurricanes' outing as they prepare for Clemson this upcoming weekend:

Mensah Continues Heisman Pace

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs in the end zone before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has become so normal watching Darian Mensah hit almost all his passes that it has become numb, but he is so elite.

Mensah is completing 90 percent of his passes through four games this season. In three of those games, he hasn't seen the fourth quarter and still leads the conference in touchdown passes.

The star quarterback has 14 passing touchdowns with only 12 incompletions for the season. He also has zero interceptions. He has turned into a superstar watch and is likely the best quarterback to come out of the 2027 NFL Draft Class if he decides to enter.

Mensah, along with Malachi Toney, will have their Heisman cases ready to break free as the season goes on.

Injuries Help With the Future of Miami

Mark Fletcher Jr. didn't play even though head coach Mario Cristobal said that he was healthy. CharMar Brown is already out for the season with a knee injury, leaving the rest of the running back room with a chance to get some burn.

That shifted into Jordan Lyle returning, Javion Mallory getting the start, Girard Pringle continuing to grow, and the time finally coming for Chris Wheatley-Humphrey.

Wheatley-Humphrey has spent the last two seasons waiting his turn, and against Central Michigan, he rushed for 104 yards and his first rushing touchdown as a Cane, all on 11 carries.

It shows how deep Miami's running back room can be when some are given a chance to shine. Moreover, they will continue to use them, with no timetable for Fletcher, who is expected to be back against Clemson.

Offensive Line Adjustments

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) after scoring a touchdown against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first drive was rough, with a sack given up and two false starts. Miami's offensive line has been a work in progress so far this season, and it continues to be one throughout the game. Central Michigan is a good MAC team, but Miami wasn't playing its best.

It was also a chance in the second drive, pulling SJ Alofaituli for freshman Ben Congdon, and instantly the run game was able to click. This is not a diss towards Alofaituli. It's been four games, and it just hasn't worked fully. They traded series for the game.

Offensive Line snap counts vs CMU via PFF#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/IThfDpwqAd — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) September 27, 2026

The Hurricanes would also have three false starts in the first half. It hasn't been common this season, but it was a consistent issue throughout the game.

8 penalties, three on the oline. 2 false starts and a hold on McCoy. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 27, 2026

Moreover, the Hurricanes have built an offensive line to be bigger and nastier than anyone lined up against them. That is one thing that has been lacking this season. However, they have lineups that could be big and nasty; it's just adjusting lineups and moving players all around.

Two linemen in the open field not blocking anybody



Canes forced to punt pic.twitter.com/bXWotTHsQX — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 26, 2026

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