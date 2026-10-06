Malachi Toney's 40 Yard Performance is an Anomaly, However, Something Is Slightly Off

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Keeping up with Malachi Toney on the football field has been a challenge for any team in college football for a year and a half. However, the Clemson Tigers' game plan was slightly effective against the superstar wide receiver.

Toney finished the game against the Tigers with five catches for 40 yards. Clemson trailed star cornerback Ashton Hampton on him for most of the night, breaking up many passes between Toney and Darian Mensah.

The star corner was all over him, and the Tigers continued to throw different defensive schemes at the all-world Miami Hurricanes receiver. It was effective in one aspect of his game but not in the others.

Malachi Toney vs. Ashton Hampton:



- 3 targets

- 1 catch

- 8 receiving yards

- 0 TDs

- 2 pass breakups pic.twitter.com/lwvJor9f5b — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 4, 2026

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates a first down during the third quarteragainst the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They played some man," Cristobal said about what Clemson did to limit Toney. "They played some zone. I thought Malachi [Toney] played his butt off. Did really well. They defended some passes. A couple of them, were I know one was behind him. Another time, I think he drew at least two flags.

"There's a couple, a chunk plays right there. Had the seam route as well, where he split them for a touchdown. They got called back. So his production continues to be high, and we feel that he's a guy. No matter what coverages are thrown at us, he's still going to find a way to get open, and he's going to keep making plays."

However, the star sophomore could have finished with six catches for over 100 yards had an illegal shift not been called near the end of the second quarter.

Malachi Toney TD called back bc of illegal shift pic.twitter.com/9SZ1fdOpXp — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 4, 2026

Toney's night was quiet thanks to some of Hampton's play, but something else is off with the star UM receiver. He is clearly banged up, and it starts with his speed.

Mensah gets smacked but completes the pass to Toney!



Toney seems to be hurt. pic.twitter.com/sbKMN2yaiE — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 4, 2026

Toney is known for his explosiveness in space and his ability to run after the catch. Against the Tigers and over the past few weeks, his numbers have remained great, but he hasn't moved with the same twitch and quickness as he did in the first game against Stanford.

Still, he has 39 receptions for 609 yards and six touchdowns. Add to that, he has yet to drop a pass in his collegiate career.

It's football, and players will play hurt, but it comes down to their effectiveness on the field. Toney, even a little hurt, is still one of the best football players in the country. He draws attention no matter if he is on one leg, one arm, or none, and his ability to affect games continues to boost the Canes.

He is the best blocking receiver in the country, and countless plays are enhanced because of what he can do with his presence on the field.

The bye week came right in time for the Hurricanes, with so many players banged up and battling lingering issues. Toney is one of them, but expect another historic game when the Canes return against Florida State.

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