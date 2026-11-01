Malachi Toney Adds Another Single-Season Miami Record To His Heisman Campaign

At the end of this season and with his time as a Miami Hurricane, what record won't Malachi Toney have?

Toney continues to improve week after week, and in the eighth game of the season, he adds another record to his name. The Heisman front-runner now has the all-time single-season record for receiving touchdowns.

With 13 touchdowns this season, he passes Michael Irvin, who had 11 in his career, and is now tied in first place with former Cane Leonard Hankerson, who had 13 receiving touchdowns in 2010.

Toney started the first half against North Carolina slowly, with 4 catches for 27 yards and a touchdown. Entering this game, he had just broken the single-game record for receptions against Pitt, a record he had broken against the same team as a freshman.

In the second half, Toney would see the ball only three times, but each catch would be better after each attempt.

"This route from Malachi Toney should be illegal" pic.twitter.com/OFE80n8DDr — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 1, 2026

Toney would go to finish his night with seven catches for 75 yards. A simple night for a team that was double-teaming him the second he got off the bus in Chapel Hill.

Moreover, with the amount of doubles that were sent his way, Toney reamined calm while others continued to eat against the UNC defense.

"I think our offense is really finding ways to get the ball to others when they're trying to take away one guy," Cristobal said after the game. "They were bracketing Malachi all night, and the ball kept spreading out to other guys. So just a way to keep going."

Through the air, Miami would have 274 yards off Darian Mensah's arm. It helped with spreading the ball, but in the end, when the Canes needed him most, the ball went to Toney.

What's better is that Toney has four more games in the regular season to rewrite the rest of the history books in a single season. The other records will come in time. He is only a sophomore. It will open, start, and end with Toney on the cover of a book.

All eyes will now turn to his matchup against a potentially healthy Lenard Moore on Notre Dame and the challenges he presents to the talented receiver.

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