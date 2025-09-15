Mario Cristobal and No. 4 Miami Refuse to be a Part of any Narratives
No. 4 Miami continues to put on performances like no other. They are the most well-balanced team in the country right now, but that also comes with numerous narratives about how good the team is and how they view other opponents.
The Hurricanes have faced off against two ranked teams to start the season, and with victories over each No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 18 USF, some start to question the value of wins.
Coach Mario Cristobal knows that this isn't the case when it comes to looking at who they have to play and proved that against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday.
"The narrative out there was that we were playing a team that was knocking out Top 25 teams one after another," Cristobal said on The Joe Rose Show. "USF is talented and well coached. I have a lot of respect for their coach, but our guys refuse to be a part of that narrative. Our guys don't want to let anyone or anything get in the way of doing their job. Our guys do a good job of playing with an edge and playing really hard and really physical and then executing at a high level."
Now he will turn his attention to another tough team. While the Florida Gators (1-2) are not off to the best start, they have one of the best defenses in the country. Limiting an explosive LSU offense to only 13 points says a lot about how the team plays, and Cristobal knows it.
"They have a ton of NFL talent, speed, and size and power," Cristobal said. They are a very high-level football team that is coached really well."
The Canes still have the best-balanced team in the country. They are national championship contenders this season, but it is just the start of week three. There is still so much to do as the season gets rolling. Carson Beck and Rueben Bain Jr are two players battling each other for Heisman votes, and the competition is starting to get serious.
The Hurricanes are set to take on the Gators at Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.