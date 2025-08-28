Mario Cristobal Believes This Year's Team is Good Enough to Win a National Championship
The Miami Hurricanes have a ton of expectations entering this season, and that starts at the top with head coach Mario Cristobal.
As secretive as the Hurricanes and Cristobal want to be, they have internal expectations of competing for a national championship, not just an ACC Championship. That starts with the Hurricanes facing No. 6 Notre Dame Aug. 31.
Cristobal highlighted some of those expectations, talking to Hurricanes and NFL legend Michael Irvin during his preview week ahead of taking on the Fighting Irish.
"The mindset, and we help with that, is a lot of saying 'Miami back'," Cristobal said. "You know, we look back to take those principles and values and bring them forward. We're about taking Miami forward.. We would rather get to the point where Miami is here as opposed to saying Miami is back."
With that mindset, he also knows that this team is well-rounded compared to last season. He knows that this can be a team that can go far and knows that the expectations are "limitless" going into the season.
“This team is limitless. It is,” Cristobal responded. “The expectation here for us, we all came here to win not one but multiple championships. But we don’t get in the mode of bragging or boasting about what we’re going to do. We’re more focused on how we’re going to prepare to accomplish our goals. That’s the difference.”
How to Watch: No.6 Notre Dame vs. Miami
Who: Notre Dame and the Miami Hurricanes
When: Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The last time the Fighting Irish saw the field was in defeat in the National Championship to Ohio State, 34-23.
Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes ended their campaign against the Iowa State Cyclones in a controversial defeat, not because of what was going on during the game, but the conversation around eventual No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward only playing a half of football.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met, Miami handled Notre Dame decisively, 41–8, which shifted the Hurricanes' culture for the better.
