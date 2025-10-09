Mario Cristobal Calls For Change With the Heisman Trophy Award
No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) is in the midst of another bye week, but the Canes have two potential Heisman Trophy finalists on their roster.
The Heisman Trophy award has been offensive for most of its existence, but that does not change the fact that the Canes have one player on offense and on defense who could win the award.
The only issue is, head coach Mario Cristobal wants to see a change with the award process.
"The only thing I’d wish about the Heisman Trophy is that it was awarded when all the games are done,” Cristobal said on Wednesday’s episode of the Pardon My Take podcast. “That whole (giving out the) award before the postseason games are played is absolutely bizarre to me. Like I can’t comprehend it and never will.”
The Heisman Trophy ceremony has traditionally been held the weekend following the conclusion of the regular season and, more recently, after conference championships are decided.
Since 1977, the Heisman ceremony has been held on either the first or second Saturday in December.
The only time there was a different date was during the 2020 season when Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith was awarded his Heisman on Jan. 5, 2021. IT was during a virtual ceremony from Tuscaloosa due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Quarterback Carson Beck and defensive edge Rueben Bain Jr. are two Hurricanes who are in the mix of being named a Heisman Trophy finalist through six weeks of the college football season. Each has been playing outstanding football, leading the Canes to a No. 2 ranking and one of the best offenses and defenses in the country.
Both players are projected as first-round picks, and some view one or the other as potentially the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Cristobal knows that he has some players who could make the dance, similar to last season, with Cam Ward being a finalist, placing fourth behind the winner, Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Dillon Gabriel.
Change likely won't happen, but it is a conversation that needs to be had regarding the future of the award.
