All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal Calls For Change With the Heisman Trophy Award

Mario Cristobal wants to see the Heisman Trophy awarded at a differnet date.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) is in the midst of another bye week, but the Canes have two potential Heisman Trophy finalists on their roster.

The Heisman Trophy award has been offensive for most of its existence, but that does not change the fact that the Canes have one player on offense and on defense who could win the award.

The only issue is, head coach Mario Cristobal wants to see a change with the award process.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal call a timeout against the South Flori
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal call a timeout against the South Florida Bulls during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The only thing I’d wish about the Heisman Trophy is that it was awarded when all the games are done,” Cristobal said on Wednesday’s episode of the Pardon My Take podcast. “That whole (giving out the) award before the postseason games are played is absolutely bizarre to me. Like I can’t comprehend it and never will.”

The Heisman Trophy ceremony has traditionally been held the weekend following the conclusion of the regular season and, more recently, after conference championships are decided.

Since 1977, the Heisman ceremony has been held on either the first or second Saturday in December.

The only time there was a different date was during the 2020 season when Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith was awarded his Heisman on Jan. 5, 2021. IT was during a virtual ceremony from Tuscaloosa due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith lifts the trophy for fans to see after a special
Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith lifts the trophy for fans to see after a special presentation during the University of Alabama A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby-Imagn Images

Quarterback Carson Beck and defensive edge Rueben Bain Jr. are two Hurricanes who are in the mix of being named a Heisman Trophy finalist through six weeks of the college football season. Each has been playing outstanding football, leading the Canes to a No. 2 ranking and one of the best offenses and defenses in the country.

Read More: One College Quarterback Rises Back into First-Round Conversations

Both players are projected as first-round picks, and some view one or the other as potentially the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cristobal knows that he has some players who could make the dance, similar to last season, with Cam Ward being a finalist, placing fourth behind the winner, Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Dillon Gabriel.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) walks off the field after the game a
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) walks off the field after the game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Change likely won't happen, but it is a conversation that needs to be had regarding the future of the award.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football