One College Quarterback Rises Back into First-Round Conversations

Carson Beck continues to show impressive tape five games into the 2025 college football season.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs on the field before the game against the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Many claimed head coach Mario Cristobal was a quarterback killer.

That would explain why two quarterbacks he has coached have gone in the top 10 of the NFL Draft the past five seasons and why another one is rising in the ranks of quarterbacks around the country.

Everyone knows the story of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck but if not, here is a refresher. The star quarterback, after an impressive 2023 season, entered the following year as QB1 on many draft boards and was projected by some as the No. 1 overall pick.

That season, he did not live up to those expectations, and his draft stock plummeted to a day-three pick, finishing the year with an UCL injury that also hurt his stock.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) goes down after a hit on this trowing shoulder during the first half of the SEC champion
Now with the Miami Hurricanes, his stock is starting to rise again, and those who did not sell will soon see the reward.

Beck is rising on many draft boards and is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

So far this season, Beck has thrown 1,213 yards for 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is top 10 in QBR (84.4) and leads the ACC in completion percentage (73.4). This also comes from playing in monsoons to start the season. A dry-weather performance against No. 18 Florida State showed he has the arm talent, accuracy, and poise to be the guy at the next level.

This has also started to push Beck back into the Heisman conversation. Beck is playing outstanding football, but he is also battling with his Canes teammate Rueben Bain Jr., who is also playing at a Heisman level.

The Canes are on a bye week, so that competition will have to be stopped for now as they watch over the weekend to see who will test them the most during the remainder of the season.

No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) will face a dangerous Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-1 ACC) on Oct. 17 in a primetime Friday Night game.

