Mario Cristobal Confident Carson Beck Will 'Make Miami Better' in 2025
The dawn of the 2025 college football season is here for the ACC and the Miami Hurricanes as ACC Football Kickoff is underway.
The Hurricanes are entering the season with some of the biggest question marks in all of college football: Can head coach Mario Cristobal finally get this team over the hump, and is Carson Beck the right quarterback to get the Canes there?
Cristobal started his day speaking with 560 AM, a local Miami radio show, at ACC Football Kickoff, and highlighted his new quarterback.
“Carson Beck has done an outstanding job since the moment he arrived at Miami,” Cristobal said on 560 AM at media day. “In spring ball he was limited, didn’t get to do much. Within a week and a half, two after spring ball he’s been full go and has participated fully in everything we’ve done. Tremendous competition, accurate arm, strong legs, strong runner, excellent human being. We feel we’re getting the best version of Carson Beck.”
Getting the best Beck also means that a lot of noise has to be muted entering this season. Beck's offseason has been riddled with conflict, but football is the only thing on the star quarterback's mind, according to Cristobal.
“You talk about everything you can to make sure the head and mind are clear,” Cristobal said. “But you don’t really care about that. Anything said outside the walls of the program – here’s a guy really motivated that won a ton of games. Last year this time Carson was projected the number 1 quarterback in the draft and Cam Ward was fifth round."
Ward went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Beck is in his role to rehabilitate his draft status. Still, Beck is here to make Miami a better place.
"A lot of things can happen. … Carson is 100 percent focused on making Miami better," Cristobal said.
