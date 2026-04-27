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Mario Cristobal Continues to Deliver on His Promises in Latest NFL Draft

The Miami Hurricanes have returned to the forefront of the country as one of the best developing schools for the NFL thanks to Mario Cristobal.
Justice Sandle|
Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Miami (FL) Hurricanes

When Mario Cristobal returned to Miami in 2021, a sleeping giant was at his feet, but it would take some time before his promise to restore order would be set.

"The tradition that has been established here by the players and coaches has launched it as to what Miami can be," Cristobal said in his first press conference as head coach. "Now that we are in a new era where investment and resources reign supreme, and that is critical, now the sky is the limit. It has been proven and done before with a lot less. Now it is time to take it to another level with a lot more.”

Four years later, he has taken the program to the next level and continues to build on everything put in front of him. It started with his first recruiting class, which has now been drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Which was one of his first promises to two of his first round picks, Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa.

The Miami Hurricanes have completed another successful draft class, this being the best in the Cristobal era. In days past, Miami's logo would be littered throughout the NFL Draft, and this year, something similar was met.

The Hurricanes had three first-round picks and nine total throughout the three-day process. Tied most in the ACC with Clemson. They were the second-highest in the first round, only behind Ohio State.

Furthermore, those nine picks in the NFL Draft would be tied fourth among teams in the entire draft.

Full List of the Miami Hurricanes 2026 NFL Draft Class

Pick No. 10: New York Giants — Francis Mauigoa

Pick No. 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Rueben Bain Jr.

Pick No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers — Akheem Mesidor

Pick 65: Arizona Cardinals —Carson Beck

Pick No. 68: Philadelphia Eagles — Markel Bell

Pick No. 98: Minnesota Vikings — Jakobe Thomas

Pick No. 116: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kieonte Scott

Pick No. 188: New York Jets — Anez Cooper

Pick No. 197: Los Angeles Rams — CJ Daniels

This is also back-to-back years with a first-round pick for the Canes. Cristobal is returning Miami to one of the biggest programs in the country, keeping some of the best talent in the country in south Florida, and making sure there is no drop-off.

This season, the Canes return with a roster littered with more first-round picks across the board and potentially an even better team than the one that was one drive away from winning a national championship.

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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