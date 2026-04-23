How Miami Built a Day One NFL Starter in Francis Mauigoa

It's rare to see a talent like Francis Mauigoa play and be dominant from the start. However, for the former five-star recruit, his time at Miami was well spent, and now he is projected as an early first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It is a battle between him and Rueben Bain Jr. as the first Hurricane off the board, but what Miami has done for the NFL is bring them a day-one starter.

Day One Starter, No Games Missed

Mauigoa started as a player who knew he would get playing time and was a starter from the beginning at Miami. Think back to Mario Cristobal's time at Oregon with Penei Sewell, and this is the same type of player that the NFL is getting out of Mauigoa.

He is an all-pro offensive lineman who was cross-trained from the start, like most offensive linemen in coach Alex Mirabal's system, providing versatility and availability for Muaigoa if he plays inside or out.

Cristobal knew this from the beginning when he recruited Mauigoa. He knew he was willing to play anywhere, and Miami took full advantage.

"Versatility. He’s a five-position player. We’ve put him at center, and he snaps it clean without hesitation," Crisotbal said. "He’s naturally 350+, but keeps himself around 335–340. His power is different—he doesn’t move people, he launches them. He’s also developed into a great technician—independent hands, leverage, balance, understanding half-man positioning.

"Mentally, he’s elite. He was instrumental in setting protections with the quarterback and center—almost always getting us into the right call. He doesn’t have flaws. Whoever drafts him is getting a three-year player with his best football ahead of him. He’s a freak athlete—highest muscle density I’ve ever seen."

Even with a back injury for most of his career, he played and started in all 42 available games. He was the one consistent throughout a roster of many ups and downs.

He posted multiple All-American seasons and won many ACC honors and awards throughout his career. Moreover, a player like him will instantly give teams a better chance of protecting their quarterback.

What's better is that he will be joining his borther in the NFL. After spending a year playing football together at Miami, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa will be waiting for him in the pros. Family is the most important aspect of his life outside of football and this moment will mean all the more to him.

"We've been together since back home, coming from home to my freshman year in high school to San Bernardino, California," Mauigoa said. "We've been together basically my whole career. To be able to get that time to play again, it's very special because we live together, and having that bond on the field, we push each other to be the best that we can.

"Him playing on the defensive side, me playing on the offensive side, I see some stuff that he needs to work on, he sees some stuff that I need to work on, and that's what we talk about every day when we get back to the house. So yeah, it's very special to me."

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