Rueben Bain Jr. Credits DC Corey Hetherman For Defensive Success This Season

The Miami Hurricanes defense needed a complete overhaul after last season's failures.

It was simply tragic to watch the eventual No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft throw for historical numbers while watching the Hurricanes defense simultaneously allow 25.2 points per game. The Hurricanes are allowing just 13 points per game this season.

The Hurricanes needed an overhaul in personnel as well scheme and mentality. The team received that overhaul in the form of defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Projected first round 2026 NFL Draft pick and Hurricanes pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. used his time with the media after the game to speak on the impact Hetherman has had on the program in Hetherman's first season.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hetherman has been "amazing"

Ruben Bain Jr. was asked about defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman following the first round playoffs win against the Aggies and Bain had nothing but overwhelmingly positive things to say about the coach.

"It's amazing what coach Hetherman has done for us. Not only the defense, but like, the program. Just turning us around, the mindset he instills in us every day with ESV, being excited, swarming, and being violent."

Hetherman has been delivering clear messages to his defense and his defense has been listening all season. Even through the ups and downs of this season, the mindset and motivations of this defense hasn't wavered one bit. When an offense underwhelmes during a stellar defensive performance, it can be difficult to remain poised and composed, especially when a defensive player feels they did everything they could have possibly done to win the game.

Hetherman has kept the heads of these defensive monsters on straight all season.

Bain was impressed by defensive consistency

Miami's defense was relentless for all four quarters. The Hurricanes held the Aggies to just 89 total rushing yards with 27 of those coming from Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed. Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott returned from an injury and racked up ten tackles and two sacks. Bain himself collected three sacks as well. Bain was impressed by how ruthless and consistent this defense performed against Texas A&M Saturday afternoon.

SHOUTOUT Coach Hetherman 🙌🔒 pic.twitter.com/rdaGXcaiII — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) December 21, 2025

"It's crazy, like a crazy fashion for us to win this game in this kind of way. To play from the first snap to the last, we was just sitting in the locker room for 15 minutes just talking about that. The first snap to the last, the defense came to play. And that's just the way it's going to be, especially when you've got somebody like coach Hetherman, he's going to drive us every play to be our best." Rueben Bain Jr.

Pass rusher Akheem Mesidor also collected 1.5 sacks and defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald snagged two interceptions from Reed including a crucial game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter. Watch the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on New Years Eve on ESPN at 7:30pm Eastern in Arlington, Texas.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News

Mario Cristobal And This Miami Hurricanes Team Trusts Freshman Malachi Toney To Be Great

Early Preview For No. 10 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes In Cotton Bowl Classic

Latest ESPN Top-50 Ranking Includes Five Miami Hurricanes Players

Why Jackson Cantwell Will Be The Most Impactful Recruit Of The Entire 2026 Class