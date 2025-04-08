All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal has 'No Intention of Going Backwards on Offense'

The Miami Hurricanes' offense will be one of the biggest question marks this season, but Mario Cristobal expects it to be as explosive as last year despite the lack of Cam Ward and company.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Losing the best quarterback in the country is going to do a lot of things for a program, especially offensively. That is the biggest issue the Miami Hurricanes face after losing all but three players from last season from the offensive production.

They still have the same offensive line and running backs, Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle, but everyone is new. Moreover, Mario Cristobal still has no intentions of going backward after having the No. 1 offense in the country last season.

"There's no intention of going backward on offense," Cristobal said after Tuesday's practice. "The obvious was there was such a high standard last year, in points and yards, and there's a lot of ways to get points and yards, and we have the capabilities of doing it both ways."

He trusts the players and his coaching staff to get the most out of the Hurricanes' offensive game plan and highlighted how special each group on the offensive side is.

"Our running game is strong, Cristobal said. Our offensive line is strong. Our quarterback room is excellent. It's strong. Some of our receivers are young, but you know we've played with young receivers at Miami for a long time and won a lot of games with that, and then some of the older guys have done a really good job as well, maturing and developing. The tight end room is something that you know you saw towards the end of the year was being used more and more. We got to keep doing that, so I do feel really good about our explosiveness capabilities and the ability of our coaches to put the ball in the hands of the guys that can make plays."

Cristobal knows this is the best all-around team they have had in years. Last season was a light show with Cam Ward and company. It will be a group effort this year on both sides, and he believes that it will work out.

Justice Sandle
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

