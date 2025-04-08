Mario Cristobal has 'No Intention of Going Backwards on Offense'
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Losing the best quarterback in the country is going to do a lot of things for a program, especially offensively. That is the biggest issue the Miami Hurricanes face after losing all but three players from last season from the offensive production.
They still have the same offensive line and running backs, Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle, but everyone is new. Moreover, Mario Cristobal still has no intentions of going backward after having the No. 1 offense in the country last season.
"There's no intention of going backward on offense," Cristobal said after Tuesday's practice. "The obvious was there was such a high standard last year, in points and yards, and there's a lot of ways to get points and yards, and we have the capabilities of doing it both ways."
He trusts the players and his coaching staff to get the most out of the Hurricanes' offensive game plan and highlighted how special each group on the offensive side is.
"Our running game is strong, Cristobal said. Our offensive line is strong. Our quarterback room is excellent. It's strong. Some of our receivers are young, but you know we've played with young receivers at Miami for a long time and won a lot of games with that, and then some of the older guys have done a really good job as well, maturing and developing. The tight end room is something that you know you saw towards the end of the year was being used more and more. We got to keep doing that, so I do feel really good about our explosiveness capabilities and the ability of our coaches to put the ball in the hands of the guys that can make plays."
Cristobal knows this is the best all-around team they have had in years. Last season was a light show with Cam Ward and company. It will be a group effort this year on both sides, and he believes that it will work out.