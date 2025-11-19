Mario Cristobal Highlights Carson Beck Finally Settling into the Offense
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The start of the season saw the Miami Hurricanes like what they were doing on offense, but not love what was happening.
Quarterback Carson Beck was inconsistent but showed flashes of his once brilliant 2023 season with the Georgia Bulldogs. He also flashed the bad from the 2024 season as well. 2025 has been up and down for the draft-hungry quarterback, but his head coach likes what he has seen in the past few weeks.
Mario Cristobal knows that it has taken some time for this offense to fully come together due to the lack of work that occurred during the offseason, with Beck being injured. Now the team is having fun, and Beck looks like his old self again.
"Well, I think anytime you don't participate fully in spring practice, there's a lot of value to spring, let me start by saying that," Cristobal said about Beck. "And I thought that we had overcome a lot of that. Do you ever fully get that back? You don't. There's been some really good moments, and then some others where you wish you would have had more time, but certainly we feel great about the last couple of weeks of all the things that are transpiring offensively."
Cristobal continued.
"And there's a very distinctly higher level of just energy, and I would say, just an approach by everyone in the building and the complimentary football when that thing kicks in," Cristobal said. "Now it's special to watch, and I think that's what we all witnessed on Saturday, and we're looking forward to improving upon that, because there's a lot of stuff on tape, a lot of stuff on tape, that we have an opportunity to improve upon."
In these most recent weeks, the offense has been fun. The chains have been let loose, and everyone is starting to see what the rest of the season could be as they have had glimpses of rivaling last season's generational one.
Beck is starting to get fully comfortable again and is letting the ball rip. He doesn't have happy feet in the pocket anymore and has started to run the ball himself when the Canes need it. It's not what you expect out of him, but he is throwing wrinkles into his own game that most might not have expected.
Beck looks to continue his winning ways on the road as the Hurricanes take on Virginia Tech in their next matchup.
