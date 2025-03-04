All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal is Excited About The Revamped Defense

The Miami Hurricanes might not have a weakness this season as they prepare for a brand-new defense that seeks to improve daily.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have moved on to the 2025 season and look to the top of the conference for the first time in program history.

Last season they had a chance with the No. 1 offense in the country, but with a poor defense, they could not sustain long-term success. With a new defensive coordinator later and a revamped secondary staff, the Hurricanes are ready to take that next step as the season preparations have officially begun.

"What coach Heatherman does besides being a great teacher and great human being he galvanizes people, Cristobal said after the first day of spring practice. "He understands very quickly how to assess and then play your team's strengths. He's also by nature a front seven guy with a lot of backend knowledge."

He also highlights the addition of the secondary coaches and their mentality about this season.

"In both Will Harris and Zac Etheridge as well as the addition of Damen Lewis you've got some just high-level energy elite teachers that are very intense and they're very intentional they approach practice with a purpose and you could see it in our drill work and the way we chase the ball," Cristobal said. "I mean so much the defense is playing really hard chasing the ball so it's great to see these guys line up and communicate with tremendous intensity with just a lot of volume which was again a big issue from last year."

The Hurricanes and Cristobal are on a mission to right the wrongs from last season. So far, each party seems to be confident in their work but more time is still needed to get everyone in the right mindset.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

