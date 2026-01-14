Mario Cristobal Provides Injury Updates Ahead of National Championship Game

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have seen ups and downs from their injured star players during the 2025 season.

Now, in the biggest game of the year, the Hurricanes are still battling injuries, but everyone will be available because of the magnitude of the game.

Against Ole Miss, the Hurricanes saw many players go down with injuries, but still battled and played through them.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal provided an injury update during his Monday press conference, giving a sense of hope on who will and won't be playing against the Indiana Hoosiers.

"Well, from an injury standpoint, I believe we're coming out a lot like we went into last game," Cristobal said. "I know a couple guys skimped out of the game. [Akheem] Mesidor is in great condition. He hurt his elbow for a second, and he's already full throttle. Ahmad Moten was full throttle today. What was the other one? I know OJ [Frederique] came out. [Elija] Lofton will be the one that's in question. That would be the one that was in question. But aside from that, actually, I feel really good about the rest."

The Hurricanes also have an issue that many are overlooking. Starting cornerback Xavier Lucas will be missing from the first half of the championship game thanks to a bad targeting call in the second half against the Rebels.

Now the Canes will have to look to their injured pool of DBs. Cristobal expects one to play while still seeing another as day-to-day.

"Sure, I would say OJ [Frederique] is good to go and Damari Brown will still be day by day," Cristobal said.

The Canes will

How to Watch the National Championship Game:

Game Day: Monday, January 19

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last Time Out, Hoosiers: It was pure domination from the first snap against the Oregon Ducks. It has been like that all season with most teams, with the defense leading the offense to cruise and still score 55 points.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes played a C- game against the Ole Miss Rebels, but they played well enough to sneak past the Rebels in one of the best games in the CFP this year.

Last Meeting: This will only be the third meeting between Miami and Indiana, and the first since 1966. The series is tied 1-1.

Odds for Miami vs. Indiana

Odds will move all week depending on the book and the action, but Indiana has opened as a solid favorite.

Spread: Indiana -7.5

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Indiana -325, Miami +260

