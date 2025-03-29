All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal Ranks Low in Greg McElroy’s Top 25 College Football Coaches

Greg McElroy has named Mario Cristobal one of the best college football head coaches, but some might say he is too low on the list compared to other head coaches.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mario Cristobal is viewed as one of the best coaches in college football, but is that because of his coaching or his elite recruiting?

Greg McElroy believes that Cristobal is in his top 25 head coaches entering the 2025 season, but he barely cuts, ranking him at No. 20.

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia

2. Ryan Day, Ohio State

3. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

4. Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

5. Dan Lanning, Oregon

6. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

7. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

8. Jeff Brohm, Louisville

9. Brian Kelly, LSU

10. James Franklin, Penn State

11. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

12. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

13. Matt Campbell, Iowa State

14. Chris Klieman, Kansas State

15. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

16. Bielema, Illinois

17. Lance Leipold, Kansas

18. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

19. Lincoln Riley, USC

20. Mario Cristobal, Miami FL

21. Kalani Sitake, BYU

22. Deion Sanders, Colorado

23. Curt Cignetti, Indiana

24. Rhett Lashlee, SMU

25. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

If you remove your typical SEC and Big 10 coaching, Cristobal ranks third in ACC coaching on this list. Clemson's Dabo Swinney (No. 7) is consistently viewed as the best head coach in the conference, but McElroy also had Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm (No. 8)ahead of him as well. On the list, he only had four ACC coaches, with SMU's Rhett Lashlee (No. 24) being the last coach in the conference listed.

What more does Cristobal have to do to be respected as a top-10 coach in the country? He has consistently improved year after year, bringing the once-lost program from five to seven wins, now finishing last season with a 10-win season and a game out of the College Football Playoff. Some teams were not close, and their coaches are still ranked higher than Cristobal, but only more work for him to do.

He can change the way people view him on a consistent basis with success this season and an appearance in the ACC Championship game.

