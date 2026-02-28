No. 17 Miami Collapses in Eighth Inning of Series Opener against No. 10 Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 17 Miami (10-1) lost its first game of the season to the Florida Gators (10-1) in the series opener of their rivalry series.

This was the first real test for the Canes to see if they had what it took to compete at the highest level. In their first test, they failed. It was clear that Miami was going to have to score offensively, but the main question was how much both pitchers could hold down the game as it kept stretching.

It started with a pitchers duel between Gators ace Liam Peterson and Miami’s ace AJ Ciscar.

The first inning started with fireworks, with the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 MLB draft, Brendon Lawson, striking first with a home run over left field.

However, Ciscar responded with a few strikeouts in the second and third innings. Moreover, the issue for the Hurricanes was getting past Peterson in the early parts of the game.

After a lead-off walk on Jake Ogden, he went on to strike out the next six batters he saw. Moreover, the Gators would strike again with a sacrifice-fly, pushing the lead to 2-0. He terrorized the Canes until they started to chip away in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Canes would start to get the first two on base with lead-off singles and following hits. Furthermore, it would take two more innings before they could see the result of their work.

At the bottom of the sixth, the Canes would see Ogden and center fielder Michael Torres single to get runners on first and third. Daniel Cuvet and Alex Sosa, however, would see the best of Peterson in his final throws of the game. Derek Williams would finally score the first run of the game for the Canes with a sudden shift in tone.

Following him would be Brylan West, who would bring in another runner home to tie the game. 2-2. The Hurricanes would continue the momentum going into the 8th inning after another stellar outing from Ciscar.

However, the Canes would collapse in the eighth inning, starting with a homerun given up by AJ Ciscar.

After that carousel from the bullpen, without any feel of what the Hurricanes needed. Miami would go through, PackyBradley-Cooney, Jake Dorn, Lazaro Collera, and finally Jack Dorso.

In the midst of that outing, the Canes would give up five runs, thanks to an error from Jake Ogden and three walks.

"We have to throw some strikes," Arteaga said after the game. "We walked some guys. Gave up some hits. It kind of got away from us there. That's the downside of not being tested."

The score would jump to 7-2, and the Hurricanes' offense would fail to respond. The Canes drop their first game of the season and of the series to the Gators.

Game two will start Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACCN

