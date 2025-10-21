Mario Cristobal Responds to 'Under the Bus' Social Media Drama Around Carson Beck
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Those who watched the full Carson Beck postgame press conference know that he wasn't throwing tight end Elija Lofton under the bus with his comments about a player running the wrong route.
Beck was asked about that specific play, and he gave an honest answer. It was a long, troubling night for him after his four-interception performance, and honest is the only word Beck could be when he faced the media. He took full accountability for his actions, but some nitpick at one part of what he said.
In typical social media fashion, those who top the sports world overreacted for clicks without assessing the full situation.
During Monday's presser ahead of Miami's first-ever matchup against Stanford, Mario Cristobal got wind of the social media antics, but reassured that nothing inside his personal Fort Knox would ever turn into finger-pointing.
Read More: Everything Mario Cristobal said Ahead of Miami's First Matchup Against Stanford
"I wouldn't be aware or in tune with, just trying to digest your statement in terms of people under the bus," Cristobal said. "Again, that doesn't exist here, because it's not part of the culture and just not allowed. It just has no place. But I think the entire team has complete clarity that every coach, every player, everybody takes this. Every win and takes every loss together. There is no exception, and again, there is no blame or finger-pointing."
Cristobal was adamant about this and pointed to no hint of the blame game being around his program.
"Like I mentioned there, that's something that's very new to me, and you bringing that up, but there is no hint or inkling of any blame being passed around to anybody in our room, our locker room, or our building," Cristobal said.
The world's overreaction to things in this day of media is nothing new. There should be more care into the things that are posted, but that is not the goal of media anymore. It's all click based so full context of a small comment could blow up for no reason similar to this.
The Hurricanes will turn their attention to Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.