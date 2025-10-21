All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal Responds to 'Under the Bus' Social Media Drama Around Carson Beck

Without context, some took Carson Beck's words to heart leaving a ripple of social media drama about his comments after Friday's Louisville loss.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) and his teammates walk toward the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) and his teammates walk toward the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Those who watched the full Carson Beck postgame press conference know that he wasn't throwing tight end Elija Lofton under the bus with his comments about a player running the wrong route.

Beck was asked about that specific play, and he gave an honest answer. It was a long, troubling night for him after his four-interception performance, and honest is the only word Beck could be when he faced the media. He took full accountability for his actions, but some nitpick at one part of what he said.

In typical social media fashion, those who top the sports world overreacted for clicks without assessing the full situation.

During Monday's presser ahead of Miami's first-ever matchup against Stanford, Mario Cristobal got wind of the social media antics, but reassured that nothing inside his personal Fort Knox would ever turn into finger-pointing.

Read More: Everything Mario Cristobal said Ahead of Miami's First Matchup Against Stanford

"I wouldn't be aware or in tune with, just trying to digest your statement in terms of people under the bus," Cristobal said. "Again, that doesn't exist here, because it's not part of the culture and just not allowed. It just has no place. But I think the entire team has complete clarity that every coach, every player, everybody takes this. Every win and takes every loss together. There is no exception, and again, there is no blame or finger-pointing."

Cristobal was adamant about this and pointed to no hint of the blame game being around his program.

"Like I mentioned there, that's something that's very new to me, and you bringing that up, but there is no hint or inkling of any blame being passed around to anybody in our room, our locker room, or our building," Cristobal said.

The world's overreaction to things in this day of media is nothing new. There should be more care into the things that are posted, but that is not the goal of media anymore. It's all click based so full context of a small comment could blow up for no reason similar to this.

The Hurricanes will turn their attention to Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football