Mario Cristobal States the Obvious In Response to Steve Sarkisian, As both Campaign for a CFP Spot
Until Selection Sunday on Dec. 7, shots from both sides of the aisle about which teams should be in and which teams should not be in the College Football Playoff will begin to fly.
The first of those has been seen in Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has taken some shots at Miami for how they finished games in the final few seconds of games in November.
"There’s teams that are ranked in front of us that haven’t played any top-10 ranked teams,” Sarkisian said. “My point to everybody is, is this about what your record is at the end? Or is this about beating quality teams and showing how good of a team you really are by beating quality teams on the field. Or is it don’t play good teams, put up a bunch of yards, put up a bunch of points and make it look good. Throw fade route touchdowns with 38 seconds to go when you're ahead 31-7 so that the score looks better. Is the committee watching the games or are they looking at a stat sheet at the end of the game?”
The only issue for Sarkisian and his argument that the Canes and Longhorns have a similar opponet and Mario Cristobal knows it.
“They also gotta take a look at the fact of a common opponent between is and that particular coach," Cristobal said in response. "Seeing that we had the opportunity to really dominate that opponent while that opponent dominated them.”
The Canes dragged the Florida Gators on the road early in the season, defeating them 26-7; the Longhorns were upset by Florida 29-21.
This isn't to say that the Longhorns don't have a case. They do. Defeating then No. 3 Texas A&M gives them a strong win. However, the Hurricanes have one as well with a better SOC against No. 9 Notre Dame.
Only time will tell with the selection committee and what they truly value as time ticks away, with millions on the line with each team and a playoff game. The Hurricanes finished 10-2, while the Longhorns finished 9-3. What will matter more?
