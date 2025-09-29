Mario Cristobal Wants A Confident But Smart Carson Beck
Carson Beck has been good in the first four games for the Miami Hurricanes. He hasn't been all-world, but he is still getting better week after week.
The only issue now is that his turnover habits have started to rear their head over the past two games. They have not been awful, but some of the passes have been questionable. Entering ACC play, the plan is to play clean and play with confidence.
Beck has been confident in his ability, throwing for nearly 1000 yards, seven touchdowns, and only three interceptions, completing 73.2 percent of his passes. However, head coach Mario Cristobal knows that he could be better, and they spent the bye week working on some glaring issues.
"Like we do any game. Every single time we go back in there, good or bad, we assess what we did well, what we need to get better at, and we attack it directly with honesty and with transparency, and do our best to coach them to the best level of their ability and challenge them to get the most out of them."- Mario Cristobal on Carson Beck
Against No. 18 Florida State, he will have to find the perfect place for him to clean up those mistakes and have an all-time level performance against a solid Seminoles team.
Cristobal trusts his star player and knows that his confidence will still shine when it is time to make a play when the Hurricanes need him most.
"He has to go with what he sees. He is on the field, and he understands his connection with the wide receivers, the tight ends, and backs. There is some improvisation, and when it happens, most of the time it has worked out our way. We have to continue having confidence in our players."- Mario Cristobal on Carson Beck.
The Hurricanes will take on the Seminoles for their third-ranked matchup of the season on Oct. 4 on ABC. After they have another bye week, they return home to face the Louisville Cardinals on a Friday night to continue the rest of the season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.