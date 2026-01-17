Mark Fletcher Jr. 'Knows There's Some Risk' in Returning as he Prepares for the National Championship

MIAMI BEACH — Mark Fletcher Jr.'s journey as a Miami Hurricane has put him near icon status in the program's history.

Flipping from Ohio State to Miami, staying for three years so far, earning his first 1000 season, and how he is preparing for the biggest game of his career. Moreover, Fletcher is returning to play another season for the Hurricanes.

Many would be surprised by this decision, given the year he has had and the College Football Playoff run he is on. He is graded as a mid-round pick (somewhere between round four and six), and would give any running back room in the NFL a boost. However, Fletcher believes that his time isn't done yet at Miami. He still has more to do.

"I just love this program," Fletcher said. "I felt like I'm not finished yet. I know a lot of people are telling me to leave, but I just feel like I've got more to do here. Even though I know there's some risk in playing the running back position. I just feel like God's got me, so I know I'll be straight, no matter what I do."

During his run in the College Football Playoff, Fletcher has been elite in every game. He has three straight 100-yard games and has put the team on his back when the time has called for it. He has climbed the Hurricanes' all-time list as well with his great performances this postseason. He is top ten all-time in rushing yards (No. 8) and rushing touchdowns (No. 9) in Canes history.

With another season, he could be No. 1 all-time in both rushing touchdowns and yards, if he continues the pace he created for himself this year. However, his attention is on the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and the defensive challenges that they present.

"We are just excited for the challenge," Fletcher said. "Indiana is No. 1 for a reason. Great defense flying around. Great front seven, great back end, so we are just excited to compete against a team like that."

The Hurricanes will take on the Hoosiers in the National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

