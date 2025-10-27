Mark Fletcher Jr's Monster Night Moves Him Up Historically in Miami Record Books
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The running game has been a question of concern over the past two games for No. 10 Miami.
The offense felt stagnant and was sputtering time and time again. That could come down to the weird schedule that the Hurricanes had with a bye week in between Florida, Florida State, and Louisville.
Moreover, it seemed that the Hurricanes' struggles were on one side of the ball. Defensively, the Canes were great, but offensively, the once former juggernaut has turned into a shell of itself.
In the second half against Stanford, they found that physical run game again, starting with star running back Mark Fletcher Jr.
Fletcher had a historic night for himself and the program. He finished the night with 106 yards on 23 carries and three rushing touchdowns. This was the junior running back's first single-game record with three touchdowns and his sixth multi-rushing touchdown game as a Cane.
He is now also No. 10 all-time in Hurricanes history with 22 touchdowns behind Eddie Bunn (25).
Mario Cristobal knows that he has a great player on his team. He also knows that getting him the ball can be game-changing at any moment for this team.
"All these teams have good players across the country," Cristobal said postgame. "You are going to see tight games. At some point, the execution of play calls, and if you feel confident in them, then the opportunities will be there. That is what happened in the run game.
"It was a little bit more on hat position and finishing and pad level. We were a little bit more patient. There is a lot of schemes we showed. In my opinion as the game goes on, you should get better if you trust your offensive lineman and running backs. I think Mark Fletcher showed why he is such a good player and important to this football team. You get him the necessary carries and the entire game changes."
Fletcher knows that he is one of the key pieces to this offense, consistently running well. He is the team's leading rusher, and he is going to keep getting the ball time and time again. Against SMU, the Hurricanes will need him to have another massive game.
