Miami AD Reflects on How the House Settlement Benefits the Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes will be one of the many beneficial programs from the House v. NCAA settlement. Athletic Director Dan Radakovich also knows how important this is for the program moving forward.
"On June 6, Judge Claudia Wilken granted final approval to the House v. NCAA settlement in the U.S. Northern District of California, marking a historic milestone in college athletics," Radakovich said. "Athletics departments are now able to directly share revenue with student-athletes, and student-athletes will have more opportunities than ever to financially benefit during their participation in intercollegiate athletics.
Radakovich continued.
"The House settlement creates much-needed structure and stability for college athletics going forward. From the outset, Miami has been committed to providing opportunities for our student-athletes and supporting them at the highest level. For the 2025-26 school year, we are increasing our scholarship allocation across all sports by 66. Our four ticketed sports – football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball – will participate in revenue sharing in addition to our soccer, volleyball, women’s tennis and women’s track and field programs. We look forward to seeing all our programs thrive on and off the field in this new era."
The benefits have already been seen in baseball and football. Baseball has added more scholarships and full scholarships, something that has held the program from retaining players for some time. Football will have more money than ever in NIL to continue to improve year after year. This is one of the best things that could have happened for the Hurricanes and the future of college sports.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.