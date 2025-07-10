All Hurricanes

Miami AD Reflects on How the House Settlement Benefits the Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have a chance to improve their sporting programs on all aspects with the new House Settlement.

Justice Sandle

Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich claps after his team beat University of Southern California during the second half of the NCAA Div. 1 Men's Basketball Tournament preliminary round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Friday, March 18, 2022. Ncaa Men S Basketball First Round Auburn Vs Jacksonville State
Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich claps after his team beat University of Southern California during the second half of the NCAA Div. 1 Men's Basketball Tournament preliminary round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Friday, March 18, 2022. Ncaa Men S Basketball First Round Auburn Vs Jacksonville State / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes will be one of the many beneficial programs from the House v. NCAA settlement. Athletic Director Dan Radakovich also knows how important this is for the program moving forward.

"On June 6, Judge Claudia Wilken granted final approval to the House v. NCAA settlement in the U.S. Northern District of California, marking a historic milestone in college athletics," Radakovich said. "Athletics departments are now able to directly share revenue with student-athletes, and student-athletes will have more opportunities than ever to financially benefit during their participation in intercollegiate athletics.

Radakovich continued.

Sep 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; University of Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich walks on the field prior to th
Sep 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; University of Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich walks on the field prior to the game against Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The House settlement creates much-needed structure and stability for college athletics going forward. From the outset, Miami has been committed to providing opportunities for our student-athletes and supporting them at the highest level. For the 2025-26 school year, we are increasing our scholarship allocation across all sports by 66. Our four ticketed sports – football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball – will participate in revenue sharing in addition to our soccer, volleyball, women’s tennis and women’s track and field programs. We look forward to seeing all our programs thrive on and off the field in this new era."

The benefits have already been seen in baseball and football. Baseball has added more scholarships and full scholarships, something that has held the program from retaining players for some time. Football will have more money than ever in NIL to continue to improve year after year. This is one of the best things that could have happened for the Hurricanes and the future of college sports.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football