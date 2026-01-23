Miami Adds Offensive Line Depth from the SEC in the Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes continue to add depth from the transfer portal, with some entering and exiting before the extended deadline for the two national championship teams.

The Hurricanes have worked on adding more depth, and now they have an answer to one of many depth issues on the offensive line for next season. Miami lands the commitment of former Georgia Bulldog offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather.

Meriweather visited Miami on Jan. 17 and was instantly sold. He played in six games off the bench at guard for Georgia this season, and working in for 56 reps, he had a 56.7 grade per Pro Football Focus (72.5 pass block, 54.4 run blocking).

Meriweather was rated a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2023 out of Brunswick (Ga.) High School.

What It Means for Miami Offensive Line

The Miami Hurricanes are adding more bodies to the offensive line, which is losing four starters. The Canes already have Sampson Okunlola, Matthew McCoy, and Jackson Cantwell on the line, who are likely to be starters for next season. Meriwether could fill a hole that the Canes have.

Some might be concerned with how that might look for the Canes, but this is a Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal offensive line. There could be a slight drop in production, but it will still be one of the top offensive line groups in the country.

The departure of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor was always going to hurt the Miami Hurricanes defensive line for the following season. The goal was to replenish what was going to be lost with recruiting, and the transfer portal, and the Canes have landed one of the key remaining pieces to the defensive line puzzle for next season.

Former Missouri defensive star Damon Wilson II has landed with the Hurricanes out of the transfer portal.

He’s totaled 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one interception, two pass deflections, and one interception throughout three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and Tigers. His breakout season was his last, finishing with nine sacks on the year.

In 2025, Wilson generated 54 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, which was tied for the tenth most nationally. He also totaled nine sacks.

Wilson is considered the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 EDGE in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.

