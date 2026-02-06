Miami Assistant Coach Headed to the NFL as a New Running Back Coach

After the season that was for the Miami Hurricanes, it was clear that some of the talent and coaching staff were going to get taken to the next level.

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and some teams need coaches to give the best advice. The Hurricanes now sent one of the best running back coaches in the country to the NFL.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Miami running backs coach Matt Merritt has accepted a job as the Arizona Cardinals' running backs coach. He led a running backs room last year at Miami and has also had time in college, including stops at Ohio State, Tennessee, and USF.

Sources: Miami running backs coach Matt Merritt has accepted a job as the Arizona Cardinals running backs coach. He led a running backs room last year at Miami that included star tailback Mark Fletcher. Merritt's time in college included stops at Ohio State, Tennessee and USF. pic.twitter.com/RY2gn7nI1M — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 5, 2026

Merritt has been instrumental in the running game over the past number of seasons for the Hurricanes. Recruiting-wise, he consistently brings in some of the best talent in the country and entering this season, the Canes have one of the best running back rooms in the nation.

Not only is this a perfect fit for the Arizona Cardinals, who are rebuilding themselves, but his insight on talent will always be an asset for drafting purposes.

The Hurricanes now look for a new running backs coach, with many on the market, who could be the best for the Canes. With a room highlighted by Mark Fletcher Jr., CharMar Brown, Jordan Lyle, Girard Pringe Jr, and newcomer Javion Mallory, there is a lot to love about the team and the group.

With an extended period for players entering and exiting the portal, the Miami Hurricanes have lost and gained players since the National Championship loss.

Most names were backups who would have seen the field in two years, but other schools poked around to see if they were available. One of those names was freshman running back Girard Pringle Jr.

Alabama was the school that wanted him the most, and soon he entered the transfer portal before deciding returning to Miami would be best for the Tampa, Fla. native.

Pringle rushed for 375 yards on 62 carries for four touchdowns this season. He averaged 6.0 yards a carry and rushed for 116 yards in Miami's 41-7 victory over NC State. He was someone that the Hurricanes could not let get away; someone else had to go.

The Hurricanes have brought in so much depth from the portal and recruiting from high school and the transfer portal that the wide receiver room become too crowded. Now, star wide receiver Joshisa Trader has entered the transfer portal.

